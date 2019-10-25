Four Lodi-area volleyball teams have earned Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berths, with matches beginning on Monday.
In Division II, Tokay (8-9) is the No. 13 seed. On Tuesday, the Tigers play at No. 4 Vacaville (27-5). The winner of that match will play the winner of the No. 12 Vista del Lago of Folsom-No. 5 Whitney of Rocklin contest on Thursday.
Tokay is one of four teams from the Tri-City Athletic League advancing to the playoffs; St. Mary’s, Tracy and Lincoln are the others. Tokay knocked off rival Lodi in four sets at The Inferno on Wednesday to grab the league’s final playoff berth.
Liberty Ranch and Galt, both members of the Sierra Valley Conference, each will host play-in games on Monday.
In D-III, No. 16 Liberty Ranch (16-20) will entertain No. 17 Mountain House (15-9), which is in the Western Athletic Conference. The winner plays at No. 1 Nevada Union of Grass Valley on Tuesday.
In D-IV, No. 16 seed Galt (4-9) will take on No. 17 Bret Harte (11-15), which is part of the Mother Lode League. The winner plays on Tuesday at No. 1 Ripon.
Lodi Academy (19-5) is the No. 8 seed in D-VI. On Thursday, Lodi Academy, part of the Mountain Valley League, will play at No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian of Merced that is in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
All four playoff matches begin at 7 p.m.