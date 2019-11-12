Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 27-year-old third baseman, elected for free agency on Nov. 4 after being in the Phillies’ system since he was drafted in the fifth round in 2011. Walding was with the Phillies in the Majors for a total of 15 games in 2018 and 2019, with one hit — a home run. He played 90 games for Lehigh Valley of the triple-A International League, batting .206 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. He has 81 home runs in the minor-league career.
Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, had six points and two rebounds in a 103-79 loss to Oregon Tech, then had 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists in a 92-79 win over West Coast Baptist.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 12 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in an 81-57 win over Northwestern College, 13 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in a 96-80 win over Dordt College, 4 points and 3 rebounds in a 93-53 loss to North Dakota State, and 6 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in an 85-77 loss to Mount Marty College.
Lacy Ceremony
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Cross country
College: William Jessup
Ceremony, a sophomore, placed 61st overall in the women’s 5K at the Golden State Athletic Conference championships, with a 27-minute, 43.2-second time.
Haley Boynton
High school: Lodi
Sport: Cross country
College: Chico State
Boynton, a junior, had her career-best time in the 6K at the NCAA West Region Championship meet on Saturday, placing 26th overall with a 21:28.7. The Wildcats placed first as a team.
Ruth Hernandez
High school: Lodi
Sport: Cross country
College: Notre Dame de Namur
Hernandez, a freshman, placed 126th overall in the women’s 6K at the NCAA West Region Championship.
Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the No. 8 Hornets rebounded from a loss to No. 3 Weber State with a 38-34 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday. Sac State racked up 529 yards of total offense.
Daniel Garlick
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Whittier
Garlick, a sophomore quarterback, completed 3 of 3 passes for 10 yards in Saturday’s 45-10 loss to Redlands.
Tyler Sefried
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Luther College
Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had four tackles in the Norse’s 35-34 win over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.
Zach Fleming
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Dickinson State (N.D.)
Fleming, a freshman lineman for the 20th-ranked Blue Hawks, had a tackle for a 2-yard loss in a 63-13 win over Mayville State on Saturday.
Jack Lopez
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Pacific (Ore.)
Lopez, a senior tight end, had two receptions for 28 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown in a 44-31 win over Pacific Lutheran — the Boxers’ first road win over Pacific Lutheran since 1972.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a senior, stayed in the top 10 for all three rounds of the Saint Mary’s Invitational and finished tied for sixth place, with a 4-under 209 after rounds of 65, 69 and 75.
Sebastian Quiroz
High school: Tokay
Sport: Soccer
College: Holy Names
Quiroz, a freshman midfielder, notched an assist in a 3-2 loss to Fresno Pacific.
Rachel Sutter
High school: Lodi
Sport: Soccer
College: Louisiana-Lafayette
Sutter, a freshman midfielder, scored in the 67th minute of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 3-0 win over Troy in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Nov. 6.
Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, had 14 kills and two blocks in a 3-1 loss to Kansas City, 11 kills in a 3-0 win over CSU Bakersfield, and 12 kills and 2 blocks in a 3-1 loss to Grand Canyon.
Adriana Baysinger
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sonoma State
Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had 6 kills and 3 assists in a 3-2 win over Cal State East Bay, then had 9 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks and 3 digs in a 3-2 loss to San Francisco State.
Lizzy Macfarlane
High school: Tokay
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Macfarlane, a freshman, had an assist in a 12-3 win over Sacramento in the Big 8 Conference championships, then had 2 goals, 2 assists and 2 steals in a 12-4 win over Diablo Valley.
Jessica Smith
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Delta
Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had 6 kills and 4 digs in a 3-0 win over Cosumnes River College.
Giovanna Parino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Parino, a freshman opposite hitter, had 10 assists and 2 digs in a 3-0 loss to Folsom Lake, then had 7 assists and 5 digs in a 3-0 loss to Delta.
Ashanti Cason
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Cason, a sophomore opposite hitter, had 2 kills and 3 digs against Delta.
Taryn Oberle
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Oberle, a sophomore outside hitter, had 4 kills and 4 digs against Delta.
Matthew Salas
High school: Tokay
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Salas, a freshman midfielder, notched a goal and an assist in Friday’s 3-0 win over Modesto JC.
Manuel Machado
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Delta
Machado, a sophomore defensive back, had three tackle assists in Saturday’s 41-21 win over West Hills Coalinga, including one for a loss.
