Jonathan Charboneau shined for the Lodi High baseball team, which beat Valley Christian 12-2 on the second day of the College Baseball Match Classice in Folsom on Tuesday.
On the mound, Charboneau went the distance in the five-inning game that was called because of the mercy rule. He struck out nine batters, gave up four hits and walked only one.
At the plate, Charboneau went 3-for-4 with a triple and two singles, plus two RBIs. Flame teammates Logan Morita, Niko Cabrera, Omar Plascencia, Nick Hybarger and Myles Lozano each had singles in the game.
Lodi (14-4) plays again today at noon at Folsom Lake College.
Galt 15, Burbank 1
Ivan Arana scored four times for Galt (6-14) on the second day of the Cordova Easter Tournament at Cordova High, also on Tuesday. Warrior teammates Ethan Reece and Marco Federighi each scored twice, and Logan Mayfield had three RBIs.
Galt only had four hits in the game; Arana, Reece, Federighi and Ty Abbott each had one. But the Warriors benefited from eight walks.
On the hill, Galt pitcher Hiroto Umeki gave up two hits and struck out four batters.
Today at noon, also at Cordova, Galt will play Johnson of Sacramento.
Turlock Christian 10, Elliot Christian 0
Alexander Pinasco had the lone hit for Elliot Christian (2-6 in the Central California Athletic Alliance, 2-7) in Tuesday’s game.
GOLF
Boys
St. Mary’s 192, Lodi 104
Jakes Aberle fired an even par-35 for Lodi (6-1 in the Tri-City Athletic League, 11-1) in Tuesday’s match at the Stockton Country Club, par-35. Ethan Korock followed at 39, Ryan Chraska 42, Rhett Hill 43 and Jack LeBaron 45. The loss puts Lodi and St. Mary’s tied for first place.
TENNIS
Boys
Tracy 8, Lodi 1
Cesar Vela-Martinez was the lone winner for Lodi (5-4 in the TCAL) in Tuesday’s match, going three sets at 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.
In a make-up TCAL match on Monday, Tracy defeated Lodi 7-0, with Lodi singles players Ethan Brown and Moses Neda’s matches stopped because of rain.
St. Mary’s 9, Tokay 0
The Tigers took two sets against the Rams on Tuesday, with Nick Lozano losing to Isaac Graves 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (10) at No. 1 singles, and Ben Scott losing to Luke Orlando 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (7) at No. 3 singles.
SWIMMING
Junior varsity boys
The Lodi High 200 medley relay team of Dane Cranford, Sam Meyers, Braden Endter and Max Boudrea took first place with a time of 1 minute, 57.73 seconds at the TCAL swim championships at Tokay High’s swimming pool over the weekend.
Enter took first in the 200 freestyle at 2:02.38 and the 100 butterfly at 1:02.82. Boudreau was second in the 50 freestyle at 24.98 seconds. Meyers was second in the 500 freestyle at 6:06.75.
Tokay results had Cylas Riley third in the 100 butterfly at 1:10.35, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Nathan Ferroni, Madden Westland, Camden Perkins and Riley taking third at 1:46.52.
As teams, Lodi finished in second place at 243 points and Tokay third at 222 points.
Junior varsity girls
The 200 freestyle relay team of Anna Spaletta, Claudia Recalde, Danna Coyne and Lydia Campbell took third place at 1:57.61. Campbell and Spaletta joined Sarah Campbell and Macy Munson as part of the 200 medley relay team that took fourth place at 2:16.39.
Sarah Campbell took third place in the 200 freestyle at 2:22.44 and the 100 backstroke at 1:17.12. Lydia Campbell was also third in the 200 intermediate medley at 2:41.37. Munson was third in the 50 freestyle at 28.89. Spaletta was fourth in the 500 freestyle at 6:41.67 and Coyne was third in the 100 breaststroke at 1:25.54.
Tokay’s Audrey Van Ruiten was fourth in the 50 freestyle at 29.41 and fifth in the 100 freestyle at 1:04.88. The 400 freestyle relay team of Alyssa Bradley, Hope Vu, Rayleen Salgado and Cally Anderson also took fifth at 5:02.85.
As teams, Lodi took third place with 222 points and Tokay tied for fourth with Tracy at 158 points.