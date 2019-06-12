Six former Lodi area high school baseball and softball players, all of whom recently graduated, will represent their schools one more time on Friday.
The 29th annual High School All-Star Baseball-Softball Classic will take place at Delta College Sports Complexes in Stockton. Taking part in the baseball all-star game, which the first pitch is slated for 4:45 p.m., are Lodi outfielder/pitcher Jonathan Charboneau and infielder Logan Morita, as they will be part of the North squad taking on the South team.
Charboneau and Morita were instrumental in helping Lodi High win the Tri-City Athletic League title and earning a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff berth this spring. Charboneau batted .402, had 28 RBIs, scored 26 times and cranked out 10 doubles. Morita had a .298 batting average, six RBIs and three doubles.
The two former Flames will be joined by Elliot Christian infielder Josh Alejandre. This spring for the Eagles, Alejandre batted .452 with nine RBIs and three triples.
In the all-star softball game, which is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m., two Lodi and an Elliot Christian players will also be taking part in the game. Lodi pitcher/first-third baseman Danielle Pfennig and outfielder Marissa Fabian will join Elliot Christian shortstop Bailey Correia. The trio will also be part of the North team.
Pfennig, a four-year starter, batted .410 with 27 RBIs, four home runs and six doubles. In the circle, Pfennig had a 6-2 record, 42.1 innings pitched, struck out 36 and had a .960 fielding percentage. Fabian had a .373 batting average, 23 RBIs, three home runs, three triples and four doubles, plus a .935 fielding percentage. Correia had an .881 batting average, 26 RBIs, 13 home runs, seven triples and seven doubles and a .980 fielding percentage.
Pfennig, Fabian and Correia will continue playing softball after Friday’s game. Pfenning will be attending Cosumnes River College in Sacramento, and playing on the college’s softball team. Fabian, who was recently voted Lodi High’s Melby Award for best senior female athlete, will be attending the University of the Pacific this fall and plans to try out for the college’s softball team. Correia will be attending Holy Names University in Oakland, an NCAA Division II college, on a scholarship.
The first pitch honoree will be Timothy Allen Altheide, a former Stockton resident and umpire who died last year.
Admission at the gate will be $8. Children 8 and under are free.