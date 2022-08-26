The Mustangs were fast, but they couldn’t hang with Lodi and Kaiden Merryman.

Merryman scored on his first two touches in Lodi’s 48-27 victory over the Damonte Ranch Mustangs on Friday, to put the Flames up 14-0 three minutes into the game. The senior running back finished with four scores and 151 rushing yards on 11 carries as Lodi ran away with the victory.