The Mustangs were fast, but they couldn’t hang with Lodi and Kaiden Merryman.
Merryman scored on his first two touches in Lodi’s 48-27 victory over the Damonte Ranch Mustangs on Friday, to put the Flames up 14-0 three minutes into the game. The senior running back finished with four scores and 151 rushing yards on 11 carries as Lodi ran away with the victory.
“That feels pretty good,” Merryman said. “We’ve been putting in work in the weight room, practicing good, we’ve just got to work on next week, and the same thing will happen.”
Merryman took the opening kickoff 86 yards to give Lodi an early lead, and after a Damonte Ranch drive stalled on the Lodi 25-yard line, Merryman took his first carry of the night 5 yards for another score.
“Kaiden is an example of when we get a little speed. And the guy can run the ball. He has great vision, he’s a pure runner, it opens up, and people are afraid of Bubba (Stout) when we get him out on the perimeter,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “And we’re still missing Maceo (McDowell). Maceo is the fastest kid on the team. He has a pulled hammy, now he’s better, but we wanted to rest him because we’ll need him down the stretch.”
Damonte Ranch got on the board with a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Cooper Anderson a few plays after Braelen Toles picked up a Lodi fumble, but Lodi extended its lead early in the second quarter when quarterback Matt Shinn found tight end Luke Leggitt on a crossing route for a 12-yard score.
Lodi started rolling downhill in the second quarter, with a 7-yard Shinn score on a quarterback keeper finished by a dive into the end zone, a 41-yard Stout touchdown run, and a 1-yard Merryman plunge for another score. Countered by an Anderson touchdown run, Lodi led 34-13 at halftime.
Leggitt added an interception on defense just before the half.
Lodi’s offense slowed down in the second half as the depth chart started to get used, and after a scoreless third quarter, Damonte Ranch running back Cameron Rodriguez scored on a 5-yard run to prevent a running clock and make Lodi rethink keeping its starters out.
“Offensively, that’s a very good football team. So they can score on big plays, but the thing is, we try to coach everyone the same,” Duenas said. “When they get the opportunity, they have to really try to own up to it if they want more playing time down the road. And we need these guys to step up, because we know how long a season is, and you never know when we’ll need them in a tough game, in a tight game.”
With Lodi’s starters back in, Merryman capped his night with a 50-yard touchdown run. Stout finished with 88 yards on six carries.
For Damonte Ranch, Rodriguez got the bulk of the work with 27 carries for 81 yards. Anderson completed 8 of 15 passes for 137 yards, but threw interceptions to Leggitt and Shinn.
“I think that’s a statement,” Merryman said after the game. “We’ve been putting in work all summer, and we want to go back to the playoffs.”
Duenas was also happy about crushing the team from Reno.
“I know they had some coaching changes, but that’s a program that’s well known up there in Nevada,” Duenas said. “I’m excited. When we are clicking, we are tough. But, it can get ugly real quick, too.”
Lodi (2-0) will play at Chavez next week, while Damonte Ranch (0-2) will return home to play Faith Lutheran out of Las Vegas.
Tokay 23, Bear Creek 6
The Tigers also started fast, with a 65-yard pass from Timmy Karagounis to Marcus Castro on the first play from scrimmage on Friday. Castro finished with two touchdown receptions.
Herman Barba added a 2-yard touchdown run, and Gabby Gonzalez drilled a 20-yard field goal.
On defense, Marcelino Ruiz snagged a pair of interceptions.
Tokay (2-0) will hit the road next week to play Kennedy in Sacramento. Bear Creek (0-2) will host Amador Valley out of Pleasanton.
Galt 45, Highlands 8
Galt’s victory on Friday started a little different, with the first score coming on a safety. A few minutes later, Cole Erman found Tyler Zulim for a 13-yard touchdown, and the Warriors were off and running.
Galt blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, Erman found Zulim from 16 yards out, Erman ran one in from 8 yards out, ad another safety capped a 31-0 first half for Galt.
Highlands struck first in the second half on a 49-yard Ahmere Choyce touchdown run, but it was the only one for the Scots. Galt cruised in the second half with a pair of Kayson Jones touchdown passes to Zulim.
Galt (2-0) will travel to Dixon next Friday, while Highlands (1-1) will host Lindhurst.
All four football schools in Lodi and Galt now boast 2-0 records.
