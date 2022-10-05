More archery medals for Lodi’s Walth

Janice Walth pratices archery in her backyard.

 News-Sentinel File Photograph

Lodi resident Janice Walth made a bit of history last month while in Andorra.

The 18-year archery veteran competed in the Andorra International Open for VI (visually impaired) Archery Sept. 22 and 23, winning a bronze medal in the outdoor tournament.