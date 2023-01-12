The Lodi High boys wrestling team dropped Wednesday’s TCAL dual match with a 58-18 loss to Tracy, with all of Lodi’s points coming via three pins — by Victor Juarez at 115 pounds, Brodie Silveira at 154, and Zach Kessler at 197.

In the girls match there were two matches, with Lodi’s Azaria Biegler pinning her opponent at 128.