The Lodi High boys wrestling team dropped Wednesday’s TCAL dual match with a 58-18 loss to Tracy, with all of Lodi’s points coming via three pins — by Victor Juarez at 115 pounds, Brodie Silveira at 154, and Zach Kessler at 197.
In the girls match there were two matches, with Lodi’s Azaria Biegler pinning her opponent at 128.
In the junior varsity match, Lodi had pins by Kai Yip, Dominic Guana, Riley Pappas and Victor Hernandez.
Varsity boys: St. Mary’s 1, Lodi 0
The Flames dropped their first match in TCAL play on Wednesday, falling to 3-4-2 overall. Lodi will play at Tracy today.
Varsity boys: Lincoln 83, Tokay 44
The Tigers couldn’t keep up on Wednesday, falling to 2-12 overall and 1-3 in TCAL play. Tokay will host St. Mary’s today.
JV boys: Lincoln 59, Tokay 45
The Tigers dropped to 7-8 overall, and 1-3 in TCAL, with Wednesday’s loss.
JV girls: Lincoln 54, Tokay 10
Tokay fell on Wednesday for a 7-11 overall record.
Freshman boys: Lincoln 42, Tokay 34
Tokay lost Wednesday’s game to fall to 5-10 overall.
