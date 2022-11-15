The Tri-City Athletic League released its all-league team over the weekend, and a trio of local players earned high honors.

Lodi High’s Nathan Bishop was named the TCAL’s offensive lineman of the year, Tokay’s Richard Mendonca was named defensive lineman of the year, and Lodi’s Brayden “Bubba” Stout was named co-utility player of the year along with Tracy’s Kurtis Maynor.