The Tokay High baseball team got the bats going a little on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough in a 16-5 non-league loss to Bear Creek at the Bruins’ field.
The Bruins racked up 10 hits and 10 walks
Logan Drummond went 2-for-3 with a triple for Tokay (1-12), Ryke Henne was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, and Colby Baker and Kolton Fernandez had singles. Fernandez added a pair of RBIs.
Junior varsity
Bear Creek 6, Tokay 1
The Tigers had four hits in Wednesday’s loss, with doubles by Spencer Berdahl and Weston Salustro.
Salustro was 2-for-3, and Luis Munoz added a single. R.J. Johnson scored Tokay’s lone run, driven in by A.J. O’Grodnick.
BOYS TENNIS
Lodi 6, West 3
Five of the six winners for Lodi (1-1 in the Tri-City Athletic League) came in the singles portion of the matches on Tuesday; Bradon Clayworth, Matt Marini Cesar Vela-Martinez, Austin Clayworth and Owen Streyle won their matches in straight sets.
The Flames’ doubles team of JP Brunskill/Nicholas Swartwood also won their matches in straight sets at 6-0, 6-0.