Daniel Vitoria
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
College: Pacific
Vitoria, a junior pitcher, hurled one scoreless inning of relief in Friday’s 6-5 win over Seattle University, with one walk and two strikeouts.
Zack Stockton
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Chicago State
Stockton, a junior catcher, had a single and two runs in a 9-3 loss to Mount Saint Mary’s, then had a single and a run in a 13-9 win over Villanova.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a double, two RBIs and a run in a 6-4 win over Drew, had a single in a 6-1 loss to Drew, then went 4-for-5 with a double and a run in an 11-5 loss to Centenary (La.).
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior center fielder, had two walks and a run in 13-3 win over Shorter University, then had a run later that day in a 2-1 loss to Shorter.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, homered in four straight games as the Red Raiders improved to 19-1 this week. She was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs in a 9-1 win over Texas-Arlington, had a two-run home run in a 6-1 win over North Texas, was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs in another win over North Texas, went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs in an 8-4 win over Texas-Arlington, then she hit safely in two wins over Texas-El Paso, with a single, an RBI, a stolen base and a run in a 10-0 win and a 2-for-3 day with a double, an RBI and two runs in a 16-8 win.
Ali Smith
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Smith, a junior outfielder, had a single and an RBI in an 8-7 loss to Morningside College, then had a double in a 3-1 win over Mid-America Christian University, both part of the Southern Collegiate Sports Invitational.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, got her first win of the season with five innings of work in an 11-3 win over Texas Wesleyan, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four strikeouts.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs in a 7-3 win over Arizona Christian, then had a single, a walk and a stolen base later that day in an 11-0 loss to ACU. In a 7-3 win over Ottawa University-Ariz., she had two walks, a stolen base and a run.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, had a home run and two runs in the first game against Arizona Christian.
Celina Maberto
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Glenville State (W.Va.)
Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, took the loss in the second game of a double-header against Salem University, giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts, then took another loss against West Chester, giving up seven runs on six hits in three innings of work to fall to 2-2.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a junior, finished 57th overall at the Querencio Cabo Collegiate at 16-over as the Wildcats finished second as a team.
Adam Gotelli
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Life Pacific
Gotelli, a junior guard, scored 15 points and had five rebounds in the season finale, a 95-90 loss to Westmont College.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a sophomore guard, had seven points and five rebounds in the season finale, an 85-67 loss to Fresno Pacific.
Alexa Brand
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Brand, a sophomore guard, had three points and a steal in the Mustangs’ 77-57 win over Reedley in the second round of the NorCal playoffs.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Valverde, a sophomore guard, had 18 points and three rebounds as the Mustangs put down Butte, 79-56, in the second round of the NorCal playoffs.
Jimmy Beltz
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Beltz, a freshman guard, had 14 points in the playoff victory over Butte.
Spencer Monteiro
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Monteiro, a sophomore forward, tallied a double-double in the playoff victory over Butte, with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a single, an RBI and a run in a 15-2 loss to Sacramento.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, had a single in the loss to Sacramento.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, went 3-for-5 with a double in the win over Cosumnes River, with an RBI and a run.
Mark Aubrey
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a single, an RBI and a run in an 11-5 loss to Sacramento.
Ethan Torres
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Torres, a freshman pitcher, pitched three innings of the loss to Sacramento, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits, with four strikeouts, for a no decision.
