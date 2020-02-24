Sac-Joaquin Section boys wrestling: Nguyen places for Tokay

STOCKTON — Jonathan Nguyen sat in a corner at Stockton Arena.
The Tokay High wrestler experienced mixed emotions. But Nguyen looked at the bigger picture that includes a trip to Bakersfield this week.
Competing at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship at Stockton Arena on Saturday, Nguyen (106-pounds) lost his final two matches. That led to a fifth place finish. He was the only area wrestler to advance the second day of Masters.
Next stop for Nguyen, a junior, is the California Interscholastic Federation State Wrestling Championships, which will be held at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. This meet begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.
At the Masters, the top eight in each weight class earned medals. But only the top six earns a trip to the state meet.
Nguyen, who went 3-0 on the first day of the Masters, faced Folsom’s Julio Bautista in the fifth place match. Bautista jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first round. But Nguyen rallied with a reversal in the second round for a 2-all match.
Then Bautista took control in the final 3 minutes of the match. He broke the tie with an escape for a 3-2 advantage. That led to a 9-4 win over Nguyen, whose final point came with an escape late in the third round, as Bautista held a 9-3 lead.
“At this level, you’ve got to understand that everyone is good,” said Tokay coach Ed Carlos. “If we’re asleep for one second, or out position for one little second, that could be the different in the match.”
After the match, Carlos and Nguyen walked toward one of tunnels at the arena. Nguyen sat quietly, as he displayed emotions on his face with tears. But Carlos comforted him, and applauded him for earning a state berth. Nguyen picked himself up and walked out of the arena feeling confident.
“I’ve put in a lot of work for it,” Nguyen said. “It’s definitely well-earned.”
Carlos added, “It sucks that we lost, but we’re moving on to state. What happened here doesn’t even matter. We have to stay positive and just remember that we have to be aware the entire match. We’re not going to Bakersfield for vacation.”
Before competing in the fifth place match, Nguyen took on Oakdale’s Michael Torres, who pinned Nguyen 26 seconds into the second round. Nguyen finished the Masters with a 3-2 record.
“I was already in the mindset that I wasn’t done after the first day after I won my first three matches and to get my spot in the state,” Nguyen said.
Carlos feels that Nguyen will shift his focus toward a stronger performance at the CIF State meet.
“We really think with his preparation, we can compete for a medal,” Carlos said.
