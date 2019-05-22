The Tri-City Athletic League released its All-TCAL baseball team this week, and Lodi High swept the major awards.
Jonathan Charboneau was named the league’s MVP after batting .402 over the season, with a team-high 39 hits, 26 runs and 28 RBIs. The senior had two home runs, one triple and 10 doubles in helping the Flames win the league title.
The league’s Most Valuable Pitcher is Lodi sophomore Fidel Ulloa, who went 6-1 in 12 appearances and tallied a 2.28 earned-run average. He pitched 58 1/3 innings with two complete games, 61 strikeouts, 34 walks and 36 hits. He was successful at the plate as well, with a .303 batting average, 17 runs, 12 RBIs, three doubles and three home runs.
Omar Plascencia also garnered an award, winning the TCAL Most Valuable Offensive Player after batting .417 with 20 hits, 20 runs, 21 RBIs, six doubles, a triple and a home run.
The Flames added two first-team selections in outfielder Angelo Zazzarino and infielder Logan Stout, both juniors. Tokay had two first-team selections in infielder Logan Drummond and outfielder Ryan Lew.
Zazzarino batted .321 with 26 hits, 19 runs, 16 RBIs and four doubles, Stout batted .304 with 31 hits, 31 runs, 19 RBIs, 12 doubles and two home runs, Drummond batted .391 for the Tigers with 25 hits, 10 runs, 10 RBIs and five doubles, and Lew batted .324 with 23 hits, 10 runs, six RBIs and three doubles.
Second-team selections included infielder Jeffery Werder and outfielder Colton Smithhart from Lodi, and infielder Cade Campbell from Tokay.
Honorable mentions included infielder Logan Morita from Lodi and Joseph Barnhardt from Tokay.
Softball
The TCAL also released its all-league softball team this week, with West’s Alex Naraval winning Most Valuable Player and Tracy’s Karina Faasisila winning Most Valuable Pitcher.
Lodi had two first-team selections in Ashley Toy and Johnna Schroeder, and Tokay had one in Simone Medeiros.
Toy batted .309 with 21 hits, 15 runs, five RBIs and three doubles, Schroeder led the Flames with a .472 batting average and had 34 hits, 29 runs, 24 RBIs, six doubles and seven triples, and Medeiros batted .500 with 26 hits, 20 runs, 20 RBIs, four doubles and four triples.
Second-team selections from Lodi were Marissa Fabian and Danielle Pfennig, and from Tokay was Mia Misasi.
Lodi’s Andrea Lira and Tokay’s Kayly Pau were named honorable mention.