Local roundup: Tokay’s Logan Drummond will play baseball for Chico State

Tokay High senior Logan Drummond made his college choice official last week, signing his NCAA Letter of Intent to play baseball for Chico State.
Drummond, an infielder and pitcher, helped the Tigers to a 9-12 record this spring, with a 7-9 record in the Tri-City Athletic League. The senior said he was happy to have his college choice official.
“It’s huge,” he said. “I’ve loved baseball my whole life, and I just want to play it as long as I can.”
He joins a wildcats squad that was 15-7 in 2020 when its season was canceled due to COVID-19. The team did not have a 2021 season either.
“I went to visit the campus, and I just really loved it,” Drummond said. “It was one of those schools I feel I would fit in. The team’s competitive, and I really like the coaching staff, they’re good people.”
Drummond batted .375 in 19 games with three home runs, four triple, four doubles, 13 RBIs and 23 runs for the Tigers, in a season that saw a number of high-scoring comeback victories.
“When we started getting it going and getting used to ourselves as a team, I really enjoyed it,” he said.
On the mound, Drummond made seven appearances for a 2-1 record and a 3.42 earned-run average, with 35 strikeouts and 25 walks across 28 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, the senior navigated the college recruiting trail during the pandemic, when face-to-face meetings were few and game time was limited, especially from that all-important junior season.
“It was kind of a lot of emails, seeing if I would get a response,” Drummond said. “And talking to coaches at any showcases I attended.”
Drummond, who got his start playing as soon as he was allowed as a youngster, said he didn’t care if he played near or far, it was all about the right fit. He said he had one other offer, and was talking with a few other coaches, when he made the call to sign with Chico State.
Boys basketball: Elliot Christian 58, Millennium 47
Peyton Yarbrough led the Eagles with 19 points and Christian Robinson added 16 as Elliot took down Millennium on Monday.
Dillon Ehresman added eight points, Andrew Gretsinger had seven, Matthew Alagna had six and John Wuest had two.
Boys basketball: Lodi vs. Tokay
Majid Khan had seven points and five rebounds in Friday’s loss to cross-town rival Lodi, while Umar Rasool had seven points, and Atticus Salazar had six points and six rebounds.
Junior Giants returning to in-person leagues
Lodi is one of 54 communities that will participate in the Junior Giants on the Field season, with players set to return to the field on June 21.
Registration will be accepted on a rolling basis, and all youth are welcome to sign up at www.jrgiantsathome.org.
Virtual programming is also available throughout the summer, and all leagues will follow MLB guidelines as well as local guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.