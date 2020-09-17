With the postponed high school sports seasons still in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sac-Joaquin Section is taking a look at pushing back its realignment cycle by two years.
At the Sept. 25 Board of Managers meeting, the lone action item is a one-time waiver to the requirement of studying realignment every four years, stipulating by the section’s constitution. The action would postpone the 2020-21 realignment cycle to 2022-23, with a small action for 2020-21 to address new schools joining the section.
Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard said the proposed postponement came about for two reasons, with the first being that the bulk of the realignment work comes in January and February, a time that is normally fairly light for the section.
“In a normal year, it’s an easier time for us. There’s not a lot going on,” DeBoard said. “The fall season is done, it’s in the middle of winter, we’re able to get a lot of stuff done in January and February. In this calendar, That’s not the case. We’ll be a lot more jammed up.”
With the “fall” season starting right before the new year turns over, and “winter” and “spring” seasons coming right on the heels of each other, there will be no time to spare for a short-handed section office that lost Assistant Commissioner Ryan Tos to the Central Section.
The other reason comes down to the inability to hold the meetings in person.
“The way we have these meetings, there’s a lot of networking going on,” DeBoard said. “It would be extremely difficult to realign using online meetings.”
DeBoard said should the postponement pass, the staff will take a look around the section to see if there are any egregious injustices that need immediate action, and will also take action to place four new schools coming into the SJS: West Park in Roseville just opened, and is currently junior-varsity only; Twelve Bridges in Lincoln is set to open next year, and two schools (Sutter and Wheatland) are joining from the North Section.
“If this passes, most of our schools are in the same boat, they don’t want to see realignment given short shrift,” DeBoard said. “They seem pretty much on board for postponing. If we do that, we’ll probably place those schools, and maybe make two or three other changes.”
In the meantime, with the NFL completing its first week of play, and some colleges moving forward with the fall football season, DeBoard said the section and the CIF are keeping an eye on how things develop.
“What we’re looking closer at, you know, the professional leagues are able to pretty much isolate — the NBA’s playing in a full bubble, NFL and baseball being real cautious,” DeBoard said. “It’s tougher for high school kids, because they have to be in school. They’re going to be associated with other kids.”
What he said California is keeping a closer eye on is the 14 states that are holding fall sports, with another 16 or 17 planning to start in the coming weeks.
“Those guys, for lack of a better word, are kind of the guinea pigs,” DeBoard said. “What we’ve seen in those 14 states is eight of them have seen a bit of a spike, and six of them have seen a drop.”
It has been somewhat messy as far as scheduling, with an estimated 85% of games being played in those states, according to DeBoard.
“What we’re seeing a lot of is School A supposed to play School B, but they can’t play because someone gets sick. Meanwhile School C and School D get canceled, so School A and School C pick up a game against each other,” DeBoard said. “It’s a little messy, and probably how things will look if California gets going. I think it will take a lot of luck for schools to get all of their football games in.”