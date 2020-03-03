Ruben Gomez’s final run has finally come to an end.
The Tokay High boys soccer team lost its first-round game in the CIF NorCal Regional Playoffs, a 6-0 rout at the hands of Montgomery High in Santa Rosa.
“It was a great run. We were just kind of flat from the beginning,” said Gomez, who has coached Tokay since 1987. “We had a great run, unfortunately it had to come to an end. We just didn’t play and missed both of the Eduardos.”
The Eduardos refer to team captains Eduardo Rodriguez, a defender, and Eduardo Guillen, an attacking midfielder.
Montgomery led 3-0 at halftime, and the rout was on.
Harker beats Galt in penalties
It was a different story but the same result in San Jose, where Galt High scored the equalizer against Harker in the final seconds of regulation of their Division III playoff game, only to lose in a penalty-kick shootout.
Harker scored in the first half, and held a 1-0 lead until Francisco Alvarez scored on a header, with the assist going to Jose Santos.
After a scoreless overtime period, which consists of two 10-minute periods, the game went to a shootout.
Four of Galt’s five shooters scored — Brian Cortez, German Ramirez, Alvarez and Gonzalo Garcia — as did Harker. Galt’s sixth shooter missed, but Harker’s hit his mark.
“For a lot of them, there’s recognition that their four years of high school soccer is over, and sometimes it’s unceremoniously like today’s game,” Galt co-coach Dane White said. “They deserve to hold their heads high. There’s a lot of gratitude expressed. It’s a pretty good response.”
Hawks edged in Fresno
Liberty Ranch’s boys basketball season came to an end as well on Tuesday in a 66-64 loss to Hoover High in Fresno in the NorCal Division IV bracket.
The Hawks (18-15) were the 13th seed, and Hoover (23-9), the Central Section Division III runner-up, is the No. 4 seed.