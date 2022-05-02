A pair of Lodi High divers made a big splash at the Sac-Joaquin Section Diving Championships on Friday at McClatchy High in Sacramento.
Lodi junior Savanna Berry won the section championship with a score of 456.8, beating her closest competition by 33 points. The win qualified Berry to compete in the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships on May 12 in Clovis.
Her teammate, sophomore Avery Rhodes, made the finals and placed 12th out of 33 divers in the section championship with 295.5 points, barely edging out Delta Valley Diving Club teammate Riley Lee of St. Mary’s. Berry is also a DVD club member.
Berry’s score earned her automatic qualifying status as an All-American
BOYS TENNIS
TCAL Tournament
The TCAL held its tennis singles and doubles tournaments on Thursday and Friday, and Lodi’s doubles team of Guy Hein and Everett Hunt placed second, securing a spot in the SJS Tournament.
Marvin Rodoplu placed third in the singles bracket, missing out on a spot.
Hein and Hunt will play in the section doubles tournament on May 16 and 17 in Roseville.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Tokay 3, Tracy 0
The Tigers finished their series last week with a shutout victory over Tracy, with a complete-game shutout from pitcher Cade Campbell.
Campbell allowed three hits and struck out 11 batters.
At the plate, Brock Sell had a double and two singles, Campbell Kurkjian had a double, Cade Campbell helped his own cause with a two-run single in the fourth inning, Brett Graddy had an RBI single in the third, and the Tigers had singles from Ryan Oliveri, Matthew Casillas and Maximus De Santiago.
Tokay (14-11, 7-5 in the TCAL) is facing off with Lodi (14-11, 6-6) in a three-game series this week for the regular-season finale — games on Monday (results were not available at press time), today at 4 p.m. and Thursday at 6 p.m., all at Zupo Field.
The TCAL sends three teams to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, and the winner of the series will claim the league’s third spot.
Lincoln 3, Lodi 2
The Trojans completed their sweep of the Flames with Friday’s close victory, with the deciding run coming in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Dominic Brassesco went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for Lodi, Andrew Wright was 2-for-3, and Nathan Sherbondy and Donavan Thorpe each singled. On the mound, Brassesco pitched a complete game, two hits, 2 earned runs and 10 strikeouts.
