The Lodi girls were victorious again on Wednesday, winning with 27 points in the Tri-City Athletic League Center Meet No. 2 at Eagal Lakes in Tracy.
Ruth Hernandez finished second overall for the Flames, running the 5-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 44 seconds for the Flames, with St. Mary’s Sophia Lee coming first overall at 20:15. The Rams finished second at a team with 67 points, followed by Tracy at 96 and Tokay at 101.
Lodi placed all five scoring runners in the top eight finishers — Hernandez was second, Pamela Decko was fourth at 21:07, Paris Heiser was sixth at 21:46, Yasmin Melendrez was seventh at 21:50 and Audrey Garcia was eighth at 22:09. The Flames had two more runners — Frida Rodriguez was 12th at 23:01 and Brooke Aberle was 13th at 23:25, but their scored did not contribute to the overall team score.
Tokay’s top runner was Kari Anema, who placed fifth at 21:29. Katiana Reedy was 10th at 22:51 and Angela Machado was 14th at 23:45.
Varsity boys
Tokay places second again
The Tigers, after placing second in the first TCAL meet, again were the runners up on Wednesday, with 61 points to St. Mary’s 51. Homero DeLaCruz was third overall at 17:45, followed by Josue Herrera in fifth at 17:51, Alek Francovich in ninth at 18:09, Abel DeLaCruz in 20th at 18:43 and Zacariah Kellogg with 24th at 18:57.
Lodi placed fifth with 100 points, led by Liam Epperson-Dorsa in 15th at 18:28. Lucas Fonda was 16th at 18:29, Jesus Santillan was 21st at 18:47, Yuan Shi was 22nd at 18:48 and Luke Petersen was 26th at 19:00.
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
Tokay 10, West 3
Nate Bonham and Cameron Taylor had three goals each as the Tigers improved to 6-5 overall and 2-0 in the TCAL. Hayden Wilson added two goals, and Jason Paglia blocked eight shots in the cage.
Varsity girls
Tokay 13, West 3
Nicole Iturraran scored eight goals in the Tigers’ victory on Wednesday, along with three from Lizzie Macfarlane and one each from Katie McClain and Alanna Stoops. Stoops, the Tigers’ goalkeeper, blocked nine shots.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 8, West 5
Zach Larson had three goals and Cody Stoops blocked six shots in Wednesday’s victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
St. Mary’s 3, Tokay 0
The Tigers fell 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 on Wednesday, despite 12 kills from Kayly Pau and 19 digs from Grace Polhemus. Natalie Polhemus led in assists with 14 and added 10 digs, Ravneet Rajasansi had 10 assists and six digs, Ehlie Burroughs had four blocks and Devyn McClurg had six digs.
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 2, Tokay 0
Kim Le had three kills, four assists and two digs as the Tigers fell 25-16, 25-21. Darianna Guidi added 14 digs and Kennedy Gardner had seven digs and three aces.
Freshmen
St. Mary’s 2, Tokay 0
Morgan Daniel had five kills as the Tigers lost 25-7, 25-12. Caitlyn Nunez added four digs, four assists and two kills.
GOLF
Girls
Lodi 280, Tracy 292
Desiree Vasquez fired a 48 for Lodi (3-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League, 5-5) in Wednesday’s match at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, par 37.
Catie Newport followed for the Flames with a 51. Devin Franklin was next at 56, Katelyn Gonzalez 62 and Carolyn Seibly 63.