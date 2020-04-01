The Sac-Joaquin Section executive board will meet by conference call today, but section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard expects the board to take a wait-and-see approach to most of the things on the agenda.
The waiting and seeing is to find out what decisions, if any, the California Interscholastic Federation will make in its executive board meeting on Friday.
The main question that will come up is whether or not spring sports are a wash for 2020.
“It feels like this thing is changing so much on a day-to-day basis,” DeBoard said. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if a lot of schools made that decision for us and shut down for the year. A fairly large league in San Jose did that. And I think if we shut down our postseason, you’ll see a lot of school districts follow suit.”
The section, and the CIF, do not have authority to tell schools to shut down their athletic seasons, DeBoard said.
“We’re not in charge of all spring sports, we’re in charge of our postseason, and state is in charge of their postseason,” DeBoard said. “They can say, ‘Our postseason is canceled.’ That would be track, tennis, badminton, the regional stuff. Same goes for us. We can go, ‘Our postseason is done.’
“Any announcement coming from us is a postseason announcement. If a school wants to play and there’s no law enforcement to say they can’t play, the can play.”
So while today’s teleconference will touch on that, the main items will be what to do with other events the section is in charge of, such as the Hall of Fame dinner in October, or the workshop for principals and athletic directors the section organizes every August.
DeBoard also hinted that people within the section and the state organization are starting to raise questions about whether fall sports will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a much different feel than the Camp Fire was a couple of falls ago, but the philosophy hasn’t changed for us,” DeBoard said. “We’ll do what we can within safety to allow schools to play sports, but it isn’t a primary thing. It’s not even really a secondary thing. Sports is pretty far down the list when people are dying.”