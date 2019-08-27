GALT — One new memory was established at Warrior Stadium on Friday.
Now the renovated stadium on the Galt High campus is looking to establish additional moments in the future. The re-grand opening of the Erv Hatzenbuhler Field at Warrior Stadium took place prior to the start of the Galt High football team hosting Woodland Christian High’s squad in a non-league game.
“As I’m sure many of you know, this has been a long time coming,” said William Spaulding, who is the Galt Joint Union High School District superintendent.
Measure E, which Galt area voters passed in November 2016, led to the renovation of the field and stadium. The stadium now has field turf, an all-weather track, new home stands on the west side that field for an estimated 1,800 fans and visitor’s side on the east side that can seat for an estimated 400 people. There is also a new press box, new goal posts in the north and south end zones and a new scoreboard. The words Galt and Warriors are painted into the north and south end zones respectively.
“They people of Galt supported this stadium, and the stadium at Liberty Ranch,” said Spaulding, referring to Hawk Stadium on the east side of the city.
During the 2006 season, the field was named after Erv Hatzenbuhler, who is Galt High’s winningest football head coach. Hatzenbuhler served as head coach from 1967 until 1989 and 2003 until 2005. During his tenures, Hatzenbuhler led Galt to many league and Sac-Joaquin Section titles and playoff appearances. He died at his home on Dec. 29, 2016.
The superintendent thanked many people who were the drive behind in promoting and passing Measure E. That included former school board members Angela DaPrato, Pat Maple and Mark Pratton. DaPrato served two terms from 2010 until she chose not to run for a third term in 2018, while Maple and Pratton, both of whom were elected in 2014, were not re-elected for another term. Current board members Dan Denier, Terri Parking-Owning, Dennis Richardson, Mark Beck and Melissa Neuberger were also congratulated for all of their support, Spaulding told fans on the home side.
“We’re looking forward to many years of sport played, and the many access for our PE classes,” Spaulding said.
Don Nottoli, a supervisor for Sacramento County and a Galt High graduate, spoke to the fans after the superintendent’s speech.
“This is super,” Nottoli started in his 20-second speech. “When you look around this beautiful, old campus, you can see many of the upgrades. The work continues.”
One of those upgrades in progress is a new two-story science wing, behind the home stands, which is projected to be ready next summer in time for the 2020-21 school year.
Denier, who is the board president, spent more than a minute thanking close to a two-dozen people, many of whom are school and city officials, for helping reconstruct the stadium.
The highlight of Denier’s speech was honoring the Hatzenbuhler family; Betty, who is Erv’s wife, and their adult children Leslie Stephens and Mark, both of whom are Galt High graduates in 1986 and 1990 respectively, and their families.
“The whole family was touch by the speakers’ words, and that Papa Hatz is looking down proud,” said Stephens. “(It) was a beautiful evening for all of us.”
Galt High Principal concluded the pre-game ceremony by having the school’s varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders form two lines on the northwest end of the stadium, holding a banner. That is where the Galt High football team ran through the banner and onto the field to do its warm-ups before the start of the game.
Galt knocked off Woodland Christian 34-10 for its first win on the new field. The Warriors held a 6-3 halftime lead.
Galt now has three facilities that have turf field. Walker Park, where the Galt High boys and girls soccer teams played their home games in recent years as well as the Liberty Ranch boys and girls’ squads earlier this decade, is the other.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.