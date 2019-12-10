The Tokay girls basketball team scored a victory on Tuesday with a 43-23 win at Franklin in Stockton.
Mia Misasi led the way with 15 points and 4 steals for Tokay (2-5), Simone Medeiros added 8 points, Aniyah Dean had 6 points and 10 rebounds, Fernanda Vazquez and Jenny Corona had 4 points each, Jackie Enciso had 3, Zahleyah Miller had 2 and Michelle Vazquez had 1. The Tigers are next in action on Thursday at the Linden Tournament, starting with a matchup against Millennium at 3:30 p.m.
Monterey Trail 65, Lodi 36
Lodi remained winless with Tuesday’s loss, falling to 0-6. Ashlee Toy led the Flames with 17 points, along with 5 from Annette Vasquez, and 2 each from Aiyana Evans, Angie Fugazi, Savannah Head, Reese Hohenthaner, Hannah Wilson, Sophia Alejandrez and Emily Coons.
Junior varsity
Franklin-S 31, Tokay 21
Kailey Cross scored 4 to lead the Tigers in Tuesday’s loss, along with 3 each from Angeleen Ghuman and Yasmeen Ibrahim, 2 each from Bella Nguyen, Cally Anderson, Aaliyah Awan, Paulina Barron and Baleria Ochoa, and 1 from Sirena Ortiz.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Galt 60, Tokay 54
The Tigers fell to 0-8 this season with Tuesday’s loss, led by Hamza El Kheidi’s 14 points. The Tigers led 28-23 at halftime.
Ryker Henne added 11 points, Gurveer Badyal and Uriel Penaflor both had 8 points and 6 rebounds, Aiyaz Meir had 5 points, Nick Merrill had 4 and Hamdallah El Kheidi and Nate Starkovich had 2 each.
Galt outscored Tokay 20-7 in the third quarter to make the difference.
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity
Franklin-Elk Grove 1, Tokay 0
Madison Covey-Taylor had 27 saves in Tuesday’s shutout loss.
Junior varsity
Franklin-EG 8, Tokay 1
Center defender Valeria Flores scored Tokay’s goal on a free kick from 18 yards out on Tuesday. Noelle Coffman tallied 4 saves at goalkeeper as Tokay dropped to 2-2.