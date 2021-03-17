The Tokay High baseball team opened Tri-City Athletic League play on Tuesday with a 7-4 victory over West.
The Tigers scored all seven runs in the first inning, then the bats went silent as Brett Graddy worked on the mound, going four scoreless innings with one hit allowed and four strikeouts before Matthew Gobel went two innings and Cory Sugg came in for the save.
Cade Campbell led the game off with a double, then scored on a single by Logan Drummond, who then scored on a wild pitch. Joseph Barnhardt reached on a dropped third strike, then scored on a Sugg single. Graddy reached on an error, Gobel reached on another dropped third strike, Ian Mote walked, Campbell was hit by a pitch and Campbell Kurkjian singled to drive home the last two of the inning.
The only Tokay hit for the rest of the game was a Barnhardt single.
Tokay’s JV squad earned a 10-1 victory.
Tokay (2-0, 1-0 TCAL) will host Lincoln on Thursday.
Lodi tennis stays undefeated
The Flames’ girls tennis squad took down West 9-0 on Tuesday to remain undefeated, with a 6-2, 6-2 win by Clair Plath and a 6-0, 6-0 win from Talia Duran.
Lodi golf also undefeated
The Flames took down West 213-282 on the links on Tuesday, led by Jack Topham with a 39 at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.
Victor Plunkett added a 40, Ryan Hohenthaner had a 43, Steven Ehlers had a 44 and Blake Paustenbach had a 46 as Lodi improved to 7-0 in the TCAL and 9-0 overall.
The Flames host Tracy today at Woodbridge.