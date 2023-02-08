The Liberty Ranch High girls basketball team finished a Sierra Valley Conference co-championship with Tuesday’s 55-42 victory over Rosemont, with a 14-4 second quarter making the difference. Liberty Ranch (23-2) finished SVC play with a 9-1 record, tying with El Dorado (14-12).
The Sac-Joaquin Section will release its basketball playoff brackets on Saturday.
Varsity girls: Union Mine 49, Galt 42
The Warriors finished with a 4-6 record in the SVC, and 6-14 overall.
Rosemont 47, Liberty Ranch 43
The Hawks finished tied with Bradshaw Christian for third place in the SVC, which sends three teams to the playoffs, but the Hawks lost both meetings against Bradshaw.
Varsity boys: Union Mine 79, Galt 36
The Warriors finished 0-10 in league play with Tuesday’s loss, and 3-24 overall.
Varsity boys: Venture Academy 90, Elliot Christian 51
The Eagles couldn’t keep up with league-leading Venture on Tuesday, falling to 1-8 in CCAA play. Elliot plays Big Valley Christian today.
Varsity boys: Aspire Hughes Academy 68, Lodi Academy 31
Andrew Kanas went for a double-double in Tuesday’s loss, with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Zinke led with 12 points and added 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Landen Lippert had 4 points, Chase Garner had 4 points and 3 rebounds, Kaleb Nevis had 2 points and 6 boards, and Samuel Hernandez had 5 steals and 3 assists.
Lodi Academy finished 7-16 overall and 5-9 in MVL play.
