Lodi High graduate Elisa Grim is taking a shot at one of her sports biggest accomplishments next week.
Grim is a sophomore on the Fresno State women’s water polo team, which qualified for the nine-team NCAA Tournament by winning the Golden Coast Conference championship last week.
So far this season, Grim had scored 26 goals on 62 shots, along with 17 assists, 18 exclusions drawn and 19 steals.
She played her role during the GCC tournament, with one goal on one shot in a 14-9 win over Cal Baptist, a goal on three shots in a 15-11 win over San Diego State, and a steal while going scorelss on two shots in a defensive 5-3 win over Pacific in the championship.
The Bulldogs (18-8) earned the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will face off against No. 2 USC (26-2) on May 12, a 4 p.m. game at Pacific’s Chris Kjeldsen Pool in Stockton. Other first-round games at Pacific that day are top-seeded Stanford against Long Island University or Biola (they have a play-in game on May 10) at noon, No. 4 UCLA against No. 5 UC Irvine at 2 p.m., and No. 3 California against No. 6 Princeton at 6 p.m.
Grim played varsity water polo all four years at Lodi High, earning All-TCAL and All-Sac-Joaquin Section honors.
Other Lodi High grads playing in college are Hannah Wilson, a redshirt player for Cal State Fullerton, and Benton Peterson, who will be playing for UC Merced next fall.
