The Lodi High girls basketball team dropped a non-league game to Del Oro on Tuesday, with Ashlee Toy’s 9 points leading Lodi in a 58-21 loss. Savannah Head added 6, and Reese Hohenthaner, Annette Vasquez and Angie Fugazi had 2 each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity
Lincoln 2, Lodi 0
After a scoreless first half, the Trojans took control with a goal on a penalty kick about halfway through the second half.
Playing well for Lodi (0-8-2, 0-5-1 TCAL) were CeCe Chinchiolo, Shelby Yarbrough, and goalkeeper Reese Odell.
Tracy 7, Tokay 0
Madison Covey-Taylow racked up 14 saves in Tuesday’s loss, and Crystal Valera had 4.
Junior varsity
Lincoln 7, Lodi 0
Lincoln scored 5 goals in the first half to cruise to a victory. Playing well for Lodi (1-3-2 TCAL) were goalkeeper Alyana Ayala (with 7 saves in the second half), defender Sierra Maldonado and midfielder Chloe Nowak.