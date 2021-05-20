Brad Reeves and his University of Arizona golf teammates ended their postseason run at the Cle Elum Regional on Wednesday, one step short of the NCAA Tournament.
Playing on the par-71 Tumble Creek Club at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Wash., the Wildcats needed to place in the top five as a team, but a 22-over 874 after the three-day competition left them in ninth place.
The tournament sends one individual to the NCAAs outside of the qualifying teams, and that went to Utah’s Tristan Mandur, who finished fourth with a 6-under 207.
As for Reeves, despite scorching the links on the second day of the tournament, finished tied for 22nd with a 4-over 217. He opened the event with a 74, then went 3 under with a team-low 68 on Tuesday, and finished with a 75 on the final day to fall out of contention.
Boys basketball: Lodi 56, Tracy 52
The Flames’ Tony Rivera exploded for 33 points in Wednesday’s victory, while Kevin Dondero added 10, Stephanos Pappas had eight, Jason Berry and Andrew Stirlen had two each and Dylan Scott had one.
Girls basketball: Lodi 45, Manteca 43
Reese Hohenthaner led the Flames with 17 points in Wednesday’s victory, and added five rebounds and three steals.
Annette Vasquez, meanwhile, racked up 12 rebounds, three points and three assists as the Flames out-rebounded Manteca 28-17.
Madison Kautz Johnson added nine points and three assists, Angelina Fugazi had eight points and five boards, Savannah Head had four points and seven rebounds, Zoe Aitken had two points and three rebounds, Ashley Cunningham had two points and two boards, and Sammy Lang had four rebounds and two assists.
The Flames improved to 2-4 this spring.
Boys basketball: Elliot Christian 73, Big Valley Christian 64.
Christian Robinson went off for 31 points in Tuesday’s victory, while Peyton Yarbrough added 24.
Andrew Gretsinger’s 11 points, John Wuest’s six and Dillon Ehresman’s one rounded out the Eagles’ scoring.
Boys JV basketball: St. Mary’s 60, Tokay 24
Alex Pimienta was the lone Tiger in double digits on Wednesday with 10 points, while Anakin Salazar added four, John Dillon and Colin Griffin added three each, and Aidan Griffin and Amit Gill added two each.
Boys freshman basketball: Tracy 63, Lodi 39
Luke Leggitt led the Flames with nine points in Wednesday’s loss, along with six from Zeeshaun Akbar, four each from Blake Goen and Noah Silva, three each from Bryce Dosio and Joey Dockery, and two each from Preston Plath, Dillon Takahashi, Roy Edge and Brody Mackey.