The Logans got it done for the Lodi High baseball team in Friday’s 9-8 victory over St. Mary’s to give the Flames a leg up in the race for at Tri-City Athletic League title.
Logan Stout had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs, and Logan Morita had three hits with a double.
Jeffery Werder had the big one, though, with the game-winning RBI single to go along with an earlier double.
Stout, Jonathan Charboneau and Fidel Ulloa made pitching appearances, with Ulloa getting the ‘W’.
Omar Plascencia had a double, a single and an RBI, Ulloa had two singles and an RBI, Angelo Zazzarino had a single and an RBI and Charboneau had a double as the Flames improved to 12-3 overall and 5-1 in the TCAL.
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 5, Lodi 0
Tyler Meehleis and Domenic Demski each had a hit for Lodi in Friday’s TCAL loss.
West 14, Tokay 7
The Tigers only had four hits in Friday’s loss; Max De Santiago, Anthony Conlon, Ryan Sugg and Adrian Nava each had a hit.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Galt 27, El Dorado 1
Alyssa Hardwick, Sophia Pate, Emily McCalla and Kaylyn Mathews had three hits each for Galt (4-3 in the Sierra Valley Conference, 4-7) in Friday’s game.
The Warriors had 20 hits in the contest. Samantha Graham, along with teammates Alexis Pauling and Yuina Okubo, each had two hits. Haley Sanchez and Pauling each had four RBIs. Mathews, Pate and Graham each had three RBIs.
Mathews went the distance in the circle for Galt, as she struck out three and gave up three hits.
Galt is now in third place behind rival Liberty Ranch (4-1 in the SVC) and Rosemont of Sacramento (6-1).
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys
Elliot at CCAA meet
Zrebric Humphrey took first place in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches for the Elliot Christian High boys track and field team, which competed in its second Central California Athletic Alliance meet on Friday. He was also fourth in the shot put at 31 feet, 9 inches.
John Brodie was third in the 100-meters at 12.39 seconds, eighth in the 200 at 26.31 and also eighth in the long jump at 16 feet, 9 3/4 inches. Roy Itcovichi was third in the shot put at 32’ 8” and seventh in the 3,200 at 12 minutes, 46.66 seconds. John Wuest was eighth in the 1,500 at 5:53.74 and 18th at the 800 at 2:43.27. Mason Jones was fourth in the discus at 66’ 8” and ninth in the 800 at 2:27.74. Peyton Yarbrough was 14th in both the shot put at 23’ 7” and the 100 meters at 15:08.
COMPETITIVE CHEER
Lodi 11, Center 6; and Lodi 13, Center 4
In their final Sierra Valley Conference meet of the season on Friday, Jade DeSantiago and Alicea Bono were catalysts for the Flames.
“When they were in the routines, we were most often scoring points,” said Lodi coach Kori Duenas. “We’ve grown a lot through the whole season.”
Liberty Ranch advances to the Sac-Joaquin Section championships that will take place Saturday, April 27 at Vista del Lago High of Folsom.
TENNIS
Boys
Lodi 7, West 2
The Flames’ singles players of Brandon Clayworth, Cesar Vela-Martinez, Owen Christensen, Austin Clayworth and Owen Streyle won their matches on Thursday. The doubles teams of Nicholas Swartwood/JP Brunskill and Tim Cribb/Josh Myers also won.