Sports shorts: Flames sweep Tracy in boys tennis to stay perfect in TCAL play

The Lodi High boys tennis team gathers before Tuesday's match.

 Courtesy photograph/Barbara Poynter

The Lodi High boys tennis team stayed undefeated with a 9-0 sweep over Tracy on Tuesday, with all six matches finished in two sets.

In singles matches, Ryan Marini won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1, Jackson Stilwell won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, Everett Hunt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Guy Hein won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4, Tanner Duda won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 and Joey Dockery won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6.

Recommended for you