Sports shorts: Flames sweep Tracy in boys tennis to stay perfect in TCAL play

The Lodi High boys tennis team stayed undefeated with a 9-0 sweep over Tracy on Tuesday, with all six matches finished in two sets.
In singles matches, Ryan Marini won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1, Jackson Stilwell won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, Everett Hunt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Guy Hein won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4, Tanner Duda won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 and Joey Dockery won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6.
The No. 1 singles match featured the closest contest of the day, with Colin Griffin and Reed Waters winning 6-1, 7-5. Brandon Schultz and Giuseppe Guidi won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Aidan Short and Eli Plath won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Varsity boys: Lodi 187, Lincoln 195
The Flames stayed undefeated with Tuesday’s victory at Brookside Country Club’s par-36 course, led by Timur Alalin’s 1-under 35.
A.J. Salvetti added an even-par 36, Jack Main was 1-over at 37, Jack Topham shot a 39 and Trent Munson recorded a 40 as Lodi improved to 5-0 in TCAL matches.
The Flames jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Tuesday, and maintained that lead throughout the game.
Hannah Escalante pitched 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts, six hits and one earned run, followed by Kennedi Brooks, who pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball.
At the plate, Corinthia Rivera and Tealla Rivera each went 2-for-3, Ashlyn Jubrey went 2-for-4, Janie Schallberger had a triple, and Allison Frank had a single.
Lodi (4-9, 3-4 TCAL) will host Tracy (10-4) today.
Varsity: Lincoln 5, Tokay 1
The Tigers couldn’t capitalize on five hits for more than one run in Tuesday’s loss. Tokay (4-5, 2-4 TCAL) played Tracy on Wednesday, and will play at St. Mary’s today.
