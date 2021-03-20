The Tokay and Tracy swim teams took a minute to set aside competition on Friday night.
During their meet, the Tigers supported the Bulldogs as each team member swam a 100-yard backstroke to honor teammate Tyler Seagel, who died in his sleep on Saturday, according to the Tracy Press.
In the competition, Tokay’s winners included Zach Larson in the boys 200-yard individual medley (2:27.98), Cylas Riley in the boys 100 butterfly (1:06.60), Zach Kirschenman in the boys 500 freestyle (7:06.53), Katie McLain in the girls 200 individual medley (2:19.98) and the 100 breatstroke (1:14.30) and her sister Sarah McLain in the 200 freestyle (2:15.21) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.09).
Larson added a second place in the 200 freestyle (2:26.81), Tyler Smeenk was second in the 100 freestyle (1:03.67), and the girls 200 freestyle relay team Juliana Barron, Maiya Garcia, Claire Whittock and Reese Workman placed second at 2:11.48.
The Tigers will close out the season against cross-town rival Lodi on March 26.
Swimming: Lodi improves to 4-0
The Lodi girls varsity swim team won their fourth meet of the season at Lodi High, with Molly Thurow completing a comeback victory on the anchor leg of the 400-yard freestyle.
The girls JV squad also won.
Boys golf: Lodi 211, Liberty Ranch 258
The Flames took on the Hawks in a non-league competition on Friday at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club, and were led by A.J. Salvetti’s 40 on the par-37 course.
Ryan Hohenthaner and Jonah Wong each shot 41s, Jack Topham had a 43, Steven Ehlers had a 46 and Victor Plunkett had a 50.
Lodi improved to 11-0 on the season. The Flames are also 8-0 in Tri-City Athletic League play. They will host Elk Grove in another non-league match on Wednesday.