Girls soccer: Tokay gets win over Lodi on new turf Lodi's Gillian Donely (21) and teammate Madison Novo (9) and their goalie Reese Odell to try to keep from Tokay's Sophia Casciaro (10) kicking the soccer ball into the net in the first half of Thursday's TCAL game at Hubbard Field. Casciaro didn't score here, but scored in the second half for the Tigers' 1-0 win over the Flames. Buy this photo

Girls soccer: Tokay gets win over Lodi on new turf Lodi fullback Makenzie overly (2) gets ready to kick the soccer ball past Tokay's Ilene Izaguirre (8) and Sophia Casciaro in Thursday's TCAL game at Hubbard Field. Casciaro scored the lone goal that led to the Tigers posting a 1-0 win over the Flames. Buy this photo

Girls soccer: Tokay gets win over Lodi on new turf Tokay's Shayla Bradley (22) gets ready to move the soccer ball with teammate Alexia Garcia (13) nearby in Thursday's TCAL contest against Lodi at Hubbard Field. Buy this photo

Girls soccer: Tokay gets win over Lodi on new turf Tokay's Shayla Bradley (22) keeps the soccer ball in front of her and away from Lodi's Cecilia Chinchiolo, with their teammates in Ilene Izaguirre (8) and Andrea Becerra (11) running in the first half of Thursday's TCAL contest at Hubbard Field. Buy this photo

Girls soccer: Tokay gets win over Lodi on new turf Tokay's Ximena Sanchez (9) and Lodi's Shelby Yarbrough reach the soccer ball at the same time in the first half of Thursday's TCAL game at Hubbard Field. Buy this photo

Girls soccer: Tokay gets win over Lodi on new turf Lodi midfielder Cecilia Chinchiolo (right) boots the soccer ball away from Tokay's Ximena Sanchez in Thursday's TCAL game at Hubbard Field. Buy this photo

Girls soccer: Tokay gets win over Lodi on new turf Lodi forward Rachel Sutter (16) and Tokay defender Vylynn Ha (4) race to the soccer ball toward the end of the first half of Thursday's TCAL girls soccer game at Hubbard Field. Buy this photo