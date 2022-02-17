Two local boys basketball teams are pursing a Division VI title, with Elliot Christian and Lodi Academy making the playoffs.
Elliot, the No. 7 seed, finished the regular season with a 13-10 record, and will face off tonight against No. 10 Stockton Christian (9-12) at Tokay High’s gym. The winner of the play-in game will advance to face No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf (17-4) in the quarterfinals on Monday.
Elliot played Stockton Christian twice this season, winning by 3 and 17 points, respectively.
No. 11 Lodi Academy (9-8) faced off against No. 6 Valley Christian (18-6) on Thursday. Results weren’t available at press time. The winner gets a trip to face No. 3 Vacaville Christian (16-4) in the quarterfinals.