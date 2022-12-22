The Lodi High girls basketball team defeated Oakdale 41-35 on Wednesday, led by 12 points each from Norah Mayer and Zoe Aitken.
Aitken added 5 rebounds and 7 steals, and Mayer had 4 boards and 4 steals as the Flames improved to 4-8 in the preseason. The Flames played a non-league game on Thursday (results weren’t available at press time), and will play in the Pitman Winter Tournament next week in Turlock.
Against Oakdale, Janie Schallberger added 5 points and 4 boards, Kiah Aitken had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Malia Uhrich had 4 points and 3 boards, Isabel Humphrey had 4 points, and Merry Ferro had 4 rebounds.
Varsity boys: Chavez 51, Lodi 40
Matt Schiess led the Flames with 11 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 9 from Nathan Morse, 8 from Connor Davis, 7 from Asher Schroeder, 2 each from Zach Stephens and Matt Gobel and 1 from Matt Shinn.
Lodi (6-9) will play at Antelope on Dec. 31.
Varsity girls: Kimball 50, Tokay 20
The Tigers were denied a .500 record with Wednesday’s loss, dropping to 6-8. Tokay will play Tuesday against Pacheco out of Los Banos in a tournament game.
Varsity boys: Woodland 55, Elliot Christian 51
The Eagles dropped to 5-8 with Wednesday’s loss, and will play Lodi Academy on Tuesday in the Stockton Christian Tournament.
JV boys: Lodi 65, Chavez 34
Sean Tetz and Drew Tetz scored 12 points each in Wednesday’s victory, along with 10 from Giuseppe Guidi, 6 each from Alex Sauseda, Jens Bennitt and Noah Rivera, 5 from Ryan Marini, 4 from Jack Latteri, and 2 each from Ty Liu and Mario Rizzi.
On Tuesday, Lodi beat Manteca’s JV squad 56-38, with 18 points from Sean Tetz, 14 from Marini, 7 from Guidi, 5 from Bennitt, 4 each from Sauseda and Rivera, and 2 each from Drew Tetz and Latteri.
JV girls: Lodi 18, Oakdale 17
Sienna Aitken led the Flames with 7 points in Wednesday’s victory, along with 6 from Keily Ramirez, 4 from Makena Shultz, and 1 from Jovelyn Alvarez.
Freshman boys: Lodi 56, Chavez 32
Cooper Mettler led the Flames with 11 points in Wednesday’s victory, along with 10 from Jackson Butler, 8 from Matthew Biglieri, 7 from Tyler Protz, 5 from Armani Lopez, 3 from Trey Spagnola, and 2 each from Max Tovar, Delano Berean, Noah Munoz and Noah Hufford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.