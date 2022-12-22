The Lodi High girls basketball team defeated Oakdale 41-35 on Wednesday, led by 12 points each from Norah Mayer and Zoe Aitken.

Aitken added 5 rebounds and 7 steals, and Mayer had 4 boards and 4 steals as the Flames improved to 4-8 in the preseason. The Flames played a non-league game on Thursday (results weren’t available at press time), and will play in the Pitman Winter Tournament next week in Turlock.