Tokay’s Cassidy Curtiss won the heavyweight division at the Roger Briones Girls Tournament over the weekend at San Leandro High, and the Tigers had five other placers.
The Tigers had two runners-up in Gabrielle Medeiros and Samira Mason, a fourth-place finish with Taylor Marshall, a fifth with Hitza Almaraz and a sixth with Ahnika Greenley.
Tokay placed second overall with 147 points, with James Logan taking the championship with 167.
Junior varsity
Roger Briones Tournament
The Tokay junior varsity girls also had a solid touranment, with champions Karen Gonzalez, Valeria Flores, Maleny Herrera and Camden Ramirez. Monica Enriquez, Alyssa Rivera and Carolina Delgado all finished with one loss.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Tokay 50, Ben Holt Academy 42
The Tigers earned their first victory of the season on Monday, stretching out what was a 4-point game after the third quarter.
Hamdallah El Kheidi led the Tigers with 13 points, and added 3 rebounds and a pair of assists. Ryker Henne added 13 points and 4 boards, Gurveer Badyal had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Huzaifa Wasiq had 7 points and 2 assists, Aiyaz Meir had 5 points, 2 boards and 2 assists, Nick Merrill had 4 points, and Uriel Penaflor had 2 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
The Tigers will play at Franklin-Stockton on Wednesday.
Lodi 89, Franklin-Stockton 66
Isaac Bishop scored a double-double for the Flames in Monday’s victory, along with 13 points from Julius Latteri, 10 each from Max Graves-Weil and Logan Stout, 9 from Trevor Jackson, 6 each from Stephanos Pappas and Nathan Shoup, 5 from Stephano Casciaro and 2 each from Vinny Montgomery, Jason Berry and Gabe Biagioni.
Junior varsity
Lodi 72, Franklin-Stockton 36
Tony Rivera led the Flames witha double-double in Monday’s victory, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Stout added 16 points, Steven Whiting had 8, Carter Swicegood had 6, Dylan Scott, Hayden Moreno and Timmy Copeland each had 5, Adan Alvarez had 4, Madden Luiz had 3 and Pierce DeAndreis and Kevin Dondero had 2 each.
Freshmen
Lodi 73, Franklin 49
Two Lodi players had double-doubles in Monday’s victory, with Connor Davis scoring 26 points and bringing down 10 rebounds, and Brayden Stout with 12 points and 13 boards.
Matthew Schiess added 12 points, Adrian Mendez-Maldanado had 10, Adam Shergill had 3, and five players had 2 — Tarek Maier, Isaac Maldanado, Zach Stephens, Chevy Martinez and Jacob Ivey.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Tokay 53, Bret Harte 42
Aniyah Dean led the TIgers with a double-double in Saturday’s Linden Tournament finale, with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals.
Jackie Enciso added 11 points and 4 steals, Fernanda Vazquez had 9 points, Simone Medeiros had 5, Mira Patino and Michelle Vazqurz had 4 each and Mia Misasi had 3.
Tokay (4-6) plays a non-league game at Linden on Tuesday.
Manteca 57, Lodi 35
Annette Vasquez led the Flames with 12 points in Monday’s loss, alogn with 9 from Ashley Toy, 8 from Reese Hohenthaner and 6 from Savannah Head.
Lodi (2-8) went 2-1 over the weekend at the Florin Tournament, winning the consolation bracket.
Junior varsity
Tokay 47, Cordova 25
The Tigers took down Cordova in the Linden Tournament’s consolation championship on Saturday, with 19 points from Bella Nguyen and 11 from Aaliyah Awan. Paulina Barron added 6, Cally Anderson had 5, and Kailey Gross, Kendra Goudie and Baleria Ochoa had 2 each.
On Friday, Tokay routed host Linden 44-7, with 14 points from Yasmeen Ibrahim, 8 from Angeleen Ghuman, 6 from Nguyen, 4 from Ingrid Mackey and Anderson, 3 each from Awan and Barron and 2 from Rubi Ayala.
Manteca 46, Lodi 30
Madison Kautz-Johnson led the Flames with 12 points in Monday’s loss, along with 5 from Hannah Funke and 4 each from Amelia Garibaldi and Diana Nieves.
BOYS WRESTLING
Varsity
James Riddle Tournament
Lodi’s Sean Carpenter earned a second-place finish in the heavyweight division in Oakdale on Saturday, going 2-1. Other Flames with wins were Adrian Tenbrink at 138 (2-2 record), Hunter Ward at 152 (2-2) and Christian Zamora at 182 (1-2).
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity
Tokay 3, Edison 0
Jeffery Orozco and Rigerdo Godoy each scored a goal on penalty kicks for Tokay in Monday’s non-league home game at Hubbard Field. The Tigers’ Yahir Serrano had an assist on Tokay’s own goal, thanks to Edison.
Eric Cahue and Jorge Orejel each had two saves for Tokay (4-1-1), which welcomes Stagg at Hubbard Field on Wednesday.
Armijo 3, Lodi 2
Lodi scored once in each half, but went down 3-0 early on in Monday’s loss. Will Isquierdo and Yobani Osorio scored for the Flames, with an assists from Mateo Charles, and Matt Phillips had 7 saves.
Max Niemo, Jesus Gomez, Mason Robins, Robert Herrera and Nicolas Loiseau played well for Lodi.
On Saturday, the Flames dropped a 3-0 decision at Las Lomas, with some key players out with the flu. Josh Moreno had 8 saves for Lodi, and Isquierdo, Niemo and Herrera played well.
Junior varsity
Lodi 1, Las Lomas 1
The Flames walked out of Walnut Creek on Saturday with a tie, courteys of a goal from Alexo Tenorio and an assists from Edgar de la Torre. Kellan Brophy, Max Salvetti, Eldiberto Perez and Jose Alfonso Castro played well, and Bryan Valez had 7 saves.
The Flames also tied Armijo on Monday at home, 1-1, with a goal from Alfonso Castro and an assist by de la Torre. Gio Reyna, Jack Topham, Josh Myers, Max Loiacono and Alex Patino played well, and Joshua Moreno had 6 saves.