The Tokay High football team walked away with a 19-8 victory over Chavez on Friday, but nobody was smiling during the walk to the bus.
The game was marred by a brawl in the third quarter after a hard hit by Tokay’s Andru Melgoza on Chavez quarterback Deon Mao at the end of a run. While Mao lay injured on the turf, a round of shoving began, and the incident ended with a total of 31 players ejected between the two teams.
Tokay had a player ejected for throwing a punch, and each team had 15 players ejected for leaving the sidelines. Tokay coach Collin Rhoads said his understanding is that the players tossed for leaving the sidelines would miss one game, and the player ejected for throwing a punch would miss more.
But even with all that, he’s happy the Tigers won their season opener.
“It’s hard to put stuff into words right now with all the extracurriculars that happened, but it is where we imagined we would be after tonight, and where we want to be,” Rhoads said. “And it’s always a good feeling to start 1-0. We should be celebrating tonight, but with things that happened, we’re not. We should feel better than we do.
“I think everyone feels pretty ashamed of themselves.”
Once the yelling subsided, the remainder of the game was a subdued affair with the referees’ flags on a hair trigger.
Mao was able to walk off the field under his own power, but did not return to the game, with running back Taejon Primitivo taking over signal-calling duties.
Tokay’s offense started off in control, driving toward the west end zone into a blinding sunset. Sophomore quarterback Timmy “TK” Karagounis capped the first drive with his first varsity touchdown pass, when Melgoza got behind the defense for a wide-open 28-yard score.
Karagounis and Melgoza connected again in the second quarter, a 19-yard pass on a similar play to give Tokay a 12-6 lead.
The opener was a mixed bag for the young quarterback — Chavez safety Ezekiel Norasmith picked him off twice, he fumbled on the second drive, and he was sacked in the third quarter for a safety.
“We had the ball bounce off our hands and go into the defenders hands, and then Timmy made a nice little read and tucked the ball and ran, the sideline thought he was down and the ball caused the fumble,” Rhoads said. “It didn’t bounce our way, but we just need to work on taking care of the football. We made a lot of mistakes that were preventable and we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. The halftime score was not anywhere close to what it should have been.”
Chavez’s first drive ended in a fumble recovered by Tokay, but Norasmith’s first interception came two plays later to give Chavez the ball back. After a few drives back and forth, Chavez worked the field position game to gain a short field, and drove 40 yards for an 11-yard touchdown from Taejon Primitivo to tie the game early in the second quarter.
Tokay bounced back with a long drive and the second Karagounis/Melgoza touchdown.
The Tigers’ final score came shortly after the brawl, when Marcus Castro took a shovel pass and found room to run down the Tokay sideline for a 67-yard score, going in the books as Karagounis’ third touchdown pass.
Rhoads credited a stiff Tokay defense with allowing the offense to find itself.
“Coach (Josh) Sitkin was really timing up some blitzes very well, and we were making tackles and swarming to the football tonight,” Rhoads said. “They were fast and though they could get outside on us, but our defensive ends played really well, especially Richard Mendonca. If they score more than 8 points, that makes our offense a lot harder to do. The defense allowed us to have those first-game jitters.”
Tokay will host Bear Creek next Friday.
Lodi cruises past Pleasant Grove
The Flames also opened the season with a victory in Elk Grove, cruising to a 29-0 halftime lead before taking their foot off the gas pedal.
“Yeah, I’m pretty happy. There was some good things,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “At the end of the first half it got a little sloppy when we started putting new guys in.”
Lodi opened with a 40-yard touchdown from quarterback Matt Shinn, followed by a 33-yard run from Kaiden Merryman. Shinn struck again with a 33-yard run in the second quarter, and Merryman scored from 17 yards out.
In the third quarter, Tyler Mulkins picked off a pass and returned it 20 yards for Lodi’s final score of the game.
“We were able to do everything on the run game. Defensively, we had a simple game plan. I was really happy,” Duenas said. “Offensively, they didn’t have answer, Nathan Bishop played lights out for us, Bubba Stout was everywhere, he was an animal.”
Pleasant Grove scored its only points of the game in the fourth quarter, on a 2-yard Angelo Ghio run.
Lodi will host Damonte Ranch out of Reno next week.
Galt games
Galt opened the Merv Brookins era with a victory taking down Franklin-Stockton 35-31 at home.
Liberty Ranch opened its second Warren Schroeder era with a 53-0 victory over Bret Harte.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.