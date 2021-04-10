The Lincoln High football team ran over Lodi to the tune of 34-7 on Friday at the Grape Bowl, with running back Jonah Coleman and quarterback Kenyon Nelson doing the heavy lifting.
But despite the lopsided score, Lodi coach George Duenas wasn’t disappointed.
“I thought we played great. Their guys, their quarterback, Nelson, and Coleman, they're gonna do what Division 1 guys do sometimes,” Duenas said. “But they had to earn their touchdowns, and those guys had to play four quarters for the first time. We were there, we just had to make some plays.”
Coleman got things started early for Lincoln, but his first touchdown came on the Trojans’ second drive after their first ended in a turnover on downs inside the red zone.
But Lincoln led 21-0 at halftime, and Lodi’s lone touchdown came via a 30-yard Adam Schallberger play-action pass that Steven Whiting caught in coverage.
The Lodi defense held the Trojans high-flying offense to its lowest point output in this short season. Lincoln scored 52 against Tracy and 71 against Tokay.
That’s a good sign for Duenas’ Flames (3-1), with the cross-town rivalry game against Tokay (2-2) coming next Friday.
“The defense continues to be aggressive. We had the guys hitting multiple times each play,” Duenas said. “We believe if we can play like we did tonight, it'll be a good day. We just got to protect the ball.”
Tracy 29, Tokay 7
Speaking of Tokay, the Tigers dropped back down to .500 with Friday’s 29-7 loss to previously-winless Tracy.
“It was definitely a game that we could have done a better job in,” Tokay coach Michael Holst said. “I think we let some things get away from us, and we had opportunities. We came out of the half, we had gotten stopped on the fourth down late in the second half on the 1-yard line. We came out and had a chance to get off the field on a third down, had a roughing the passer, and we did not play well defensively in the second half.”
The Bulldogs led 7-0 at halftime, with the teams trading interceptions in the second quarter.
With Tracy up 15-0 in the third quarter, Tokay running back Jose Bravo broke free for a 43-yard touchdown to give the Tigers their only score of the night.
“He just kind of busted one and broke a couple of tackles,” Holst said. “He kind of got caught at the tail end, but he carried it in.”
Bravo finished with 105 yards on 19 carries with starter Joseph Filippini out with an injury. Xavien Moreno had a pair of catches for 48 yards, and on defense Diego Ballastra-Rocha and Adrian Nava both came up with interceptions.
The Tigers are also looking forward to next Friday’s rivalry game.
“Last game, rivaly game, what more do you want?” Holst said. “You’ve got to come prepared.”
Baseball: Lodi 8, Mountain House 2
Tyler Meehleis struck out 12 batters in five innings of work during Friday’s victory.
At the plate, Colton Smithhart had a double and a single, while Fidel Ulloa, Dylan Bartlett and Carson Devine each had a single.
JV baseball: Lodi 10, Mountain House 0
Austin Meehleis got the win in Friday’s shutout victory with three innings on the mound, and Luke Toy finished the last two.
Lodi had 10 hits — two each by Carson Devine, Andrew Wright and Nico Lombardi, and one each by Gavin Mora, Ken Blankenship, Sean Kennedy and Dominic Godi. Mora and Wright each had two RBIs.
Freshman football: Tokay 21, Tracy 8
The Tigers’ freshmen trailed 8-6 at halftime, but scored twice in the second half for their first victory.
Barrett Crosby scored twice for Tokay, on a 14-yard run and a 7-yard run, and finished with 85 rushing yards. Herman Barba scored Tokay’s third touchdown on a 2-yard dive.
On defense, Jeremiah Ayala had 7 tackles and Jaxon Diede had 5, and Marcus Castro came up with a fumble recovery. Tokay (1-2) takes on Lodi next week.
Tokay’s JV squad lost 56-0 to Tracy.