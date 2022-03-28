Lodi and Jesuit’s boys golf teams had enough golfers for a varsity and a JV match on Saturday at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club’s Lake and Vineyard courses, a par 73.
The varsity flames walked off the course with a non-league victory, 373-380.
A.J. Salvetti led the Flames with a 4-under 69, followed by Jack Main and Jack Topham with 75s, Cedar Burns with a 76, and Jake Aberle with a 78.
Lodi lost the JV match 409-464, with an 86 from Ryan Hohenthaner, 91 from Blake Ehlers, 92 from Jonah Wong, 96 from Zach Stephens and 99 from Isaac Medina.
SWIMMING
Lodi vs. West
The Flames won both the varsity boys and girls dual meets, with the Lodi girls winning 112-41, and the Lodi boys winning 84-52.
Claire Devries won the 200 freestyle at 56.37 seconds, and was second in the 200 freestyle at 2:01.14. On the boys side, winners were Wyatt Reynolds won the 100 backstroke at 59.7, Dane Cranford won the 100 butterfly at 57.96, and Cranford and Dylan Takahashi swam in the 24s in the 50 freestyle.
