The Lodi 15U Babe Ruth All-Star Team began play in the Central California state tournament with a 4-1 victory over Delano on Wednesday in Hanford.
Chase Lacey controlled the game on the mound, allowing three hits and one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings. The game was scoreless until Delano scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, but Lodi bounced back with a two-run home run by Carlos Porrello.
Lodi added a pair of insurance runs on an infield single by Aaron Rocha, scoring both Jakob Bentz (on a close play at the plate) and William Wallace, who reached on a double.
With Lacy maxed out on pitches, Jacob Garibaldi took the mound for the final out. One key on defense was third baseman Liam Chetley, who shut down the hot corner.
The 15U team is Aaron Rocha, William Wallace, Chase Lacy, Jakob Bentz, Carlos Porrello, Dante Rodriguez, Greg Smith, Jacob Garibaldi, Nick Cahue, Max Eaves, Liam Chetley and Adam Bollengier. The team is coached by Alex Chetley, with assistants Greg Smith and Erik Rocha.
Lodi was back in action on Thursday night against Madera.
