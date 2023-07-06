The Lodi 15U Babe Ruth All-Star Team began play in the Central California state tournament with a 4-1 victory over Delano on Wednesday in Hanford.

Chase Lacey controlled the game on the mound, allowing three hits and one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings. The game was scoreless until Delano scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, but Lodi bounced back with a two-run home run by Carlos Porrello.

