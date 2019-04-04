Ethan Korock shot an even par-36 for the Lodi High boys golf team, which edged Tracy 214-216 in a Tri-City Athletic League match at the Tracy Country Club, par-36, on Thursday.
“We survived so it was all good,” said Lodi coach Jim Staal.
Jake Aberle fired a 39 for Lodi (4-0 in the TCAL, 8-0), followed by Trevor Topham at 43 and Christian Toy and Rhett Hill each firing a 48.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Liberty Ranch 9, Galt 2
The Hawks notched their second victory over Galt this week with Thursday’s Sierra Valley Conference win, with one hitless inning pitched by Merc Cornell and the last six innings by Louis Manning, with two runs on four hits and 10 strikeouts.
At the plate, Shane Popoff was 2-for-3 with two runs, Kenny Morgan had a double and two RBIs, and Cornell, Tomas Avila and Josh Seiler had singles for Liberty Ranch (8-1 in the SVC, 9-4).
Galt (1-8 in the SVC, 4-12) had four singles, one each by Ivan Arana, Marco Federighi, Ethan Reece and Hiroto Umeki.
Elliot Christian 9, Stone Ridge Christian 2
Matthew Alagna went 3-for-4, and Alexander Pinasco was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs in Thursday’s victory for Elliot Christian (2-3 in the Central California Athletic Alliance, 2-4).
Drew Rhodes went 2-for-4, Joshua Alejandre had a single and two runs, and Tanner Burrell, Andrew Gretsinger and Dylan Lawson had singles. Alejandre got the win on the mound with 5 2/3 innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 12.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Elliot 22, Venture Academy 4
Bailey Correia led the Eagles’ onslaught again, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and an intentional walk.
Sammie Tucker was 2-for-3 with a double, Katie Pettersen was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Kylie Whittle was 2-for-4 with a double, Karahgan Mayer, Sydnee Johnson and Jaden Pritikin each had two hits and Maddie Hale had one.
Tucker pitched four innings with eight strikeouts and two runs allowed, and Correia finished the game for Elliot (3-1 overall, 2-1 in the CCAA).
Correia has slugged four home runs in two CCAA games this week.
Tracy 8, Lodi 5
The Flames dropped Wednesday’s league game with just five hits to Tracy’s 11, with a solo home run from Danielle Pfenning.
Shelby Katzakan and Caitlin Ahlbach had doubles, while Ashlee Toy and Madison Faul had singles.
BADMINTON
Varsity boys
Tokay 3, Lodi 2
The Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in league play with Thursday’s cross-town victory over Lodi. Tokay had wins from Hasnain Zaman (2-0 over Kolin Ibarra), Angelo Galamay (2-1 over Kyl Hoang) and the doubles team of Anis Rehman and Abeel Bhatti (2-1 over Brandon Duran and Hunter Talamantez).
Lodi had wins from Faisal Ahmad (2-1 over Ammar Ali) and the doubles team of Jesse Pilcher and Bryce Farlee (2-1 over Zeeshon Khan and Hamad Khan).
Varsity girls
Lodi 5, Tokay 0
The Flames improved to 2-1 in league play with a sweep over the Tigers, which fell to 0-3. In singles, Lodi had wins from Victoria Song (2-0 over Umayma Mohsin), Shelby Yarborough (2-0 over Elisa Cabrera) and Henrietta Ellison (2-0 over Mio Moroki).
In doubles, Lodi had wins from Patricia Coffaro and Calista Monta (2-0 over Keilly and Itzel Zamora) and Karli Alea and Ellie Van Tassel (2-0 over Ahnika Greeley and Mariko Hashimoto).
TRACK AND FIELD
Varsity boys
West 96, Tokay 30
Zack Kellogg won the 1,600 and the 800 in Wednesday’s dual meet, while Carlos Cotto won the high jump. Second-place finished went to Husaifa Wasiq in the high jump, Dillon Schmidt in the 110 hurdles and Jaryn Eaton in the discus.
Varsity girls
West 71, Tokay 64
Kari Anema won three events in Wednesday’s loss, taking the 1,600, the 800 and the 3,200. The Tigers swept the 1,600 with Kari Anema, Kali Anema in second and Katiana Reedy in third.
Stacie Burks won two events in the long jump and the high jump, Aniyah Dean won the 100 hurdles, and second-place finishes went to Kali Anema in the 800, Burks in the triple jump, Amara Charles in the shot put and the discus, Jiovanna Guidi in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 75, West 43
The Tigers had winners in the 4-by-100 relay, Manuel Munoz in the 1,600, Feliciano Preciado in the 110 hurdles, Max Tapia in both the shot put and discus, Vincent Romero in the 100 and 200 and Ben Plath in the pole vault,
Junior varsity girls
West defeats Tokay
Tokay had wins in the 4-by-100 relay, Angela Machado won the 1,600 and the 3,200, Natalie Nord won the 400, the long jump and the 200.