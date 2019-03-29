The Elliot Christian High baseball team came close, but Millennium came out with a 9-5 win in Central California Athletic Assocation action on Friday.
Robert Dutcher, Matthew Alagna, Joshua Alejandre and Zachary Van Groningen had a hit each for Elliot (0-3 in the CCAA, 0-4), which had only four hits in the game. Alagna had two RBIs. Caleb Guerzo walked twice.
Junior varsity
Lodi 6, Rio Americano 0
Hayden Hildenbrand had two hits in Lodi’s win on Friday. Isaac Snyder, Chase Devine, Ty Molen, Vinny Montgomery, Billy Machado and Domenic Demski each had a hit.
On the mound, Hildenbrand went six innings and pitched a one-hitter.
TRACK AND FIELD
Varsity boys
Tracy 106, Tokay 23
Dillion Schmidt won the 110-meter hurdles for Tokay in Thursday’s Tri-City Athletic League home meet. Adan Vigueras was second in the 400-meter and third in the 800-meter. Tarrell Harries was second in the discus and third in the shot put.
Max Tapia was third in the discus. Chase Howell took second place in the 300-meter hurdles and Michael Shoalb third in the 100 and 200-meter races. Oswaldo Garcia took third in the 1,600-meter race and Homero DeLaCruz second at 3,200-meter race.
Varsity girls
Tracy 89, Tokay 40
Stacie Burks won three events in the high jump, triple jump and part of the 4x100 meter relay team. Katie Reedy won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races. Ahiyah Dean was first in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Jiovanna Guidi was second in the 300 hurdles and Madison Gonzales third in the discus.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 72, Tracy 49
Feliciano Preciado won the 100 and 300 hurdle races, plus the long jump. Zack Kellog was also a triple-winner in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races.
Joshua Linn was second in the 100 and 300 hurdle races. Manuel Munoz was second in the 1,600, Aurelio Filippini was second in the 100 meter, Ben Plath second in the pole vault, Kai Bayers-Cardone second in the 3,200 and Max Hittle third in the 800.
Junior varsity girls
Tokay 69, Tracy 39
Kari Anema took first place in the 1,600-meter race, followed by Kali Anema second and Angela Machado third. Machado also won the 3,200-meter race and Kali Anema second.
Marisol Perez won the pole vault, and Ahnika Greenley third. Natalie Nord captured first place in the 400-meter race, Angela Machado second and Rorie Hernandez third. Lauren Frish won the long jump, followed by Madison Covey-Taylor taking second. Covey-Taylor won the 100-meter and the long jump. Marina Fuller won the 300-meter hurdle and third in the 3,200.