For 22 minutes, Lodi High’s boys soccer team held off cross-town rival Tokay.
But once Tokay forward Eduardo Guillen put the first goal in the net for the Tigers, the floodgates opened and Tokay ran away with a 4-0 victory on Wednesday at Lodi’s Don Rostomily Field. Four different Tigers scored.
“We’re just, I don’t know, we just have a winning mentality,” Guillen said. “I think in high school, I only lost like three games, in four years here at Tokay. We’re not used to losing, so we just win, take league, and playoffs is what matters.”
Tokay (10-1-3 overall, 6-0-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League) dominated possession in the first half, but had trouble finding the net. The Tigers took seven shots before Guillen finally put one in, but most were off target — Lodi goalkeeper Joshua Moreno recorded a save on one of them.
Then Tokay got the ball around midfield, and punched the ball outside to Jeffrey Orozco, who made a run into the box. Guillen trailed behind him.
“I’m just there trailing, trailing, he pulls three players in, he sends it back to me and I just tap it over the keeper,” Guillen said. “We do this all the time, just play it back, tap it back to me, and whoever’s back there just crushes it.”
A few minutes later, Tokay’s Brandon Razo drove up the right side, and when Moreno came out to greet him, Razo sailed the ball into the top left corner for the Tigers’ second goal. Teammate Eduardo Rodriguez put the icing on the first half with 6 minutes remaining when he lifted up to get his head on a corner kick and drilled it down and inside the goal.
“It was a lot more fun than last Friday at West, that’s for sure,” Tokay coach Ruben Gomez said. “This is how we were playing over there, we just could not get the ball in the net. Today, we had our opportunities and we finished. We put pressure, and it worked out.”
The pendulum swung back toward the middle in the second half, with Lodi (5-11-1, 3-4-1) going on the attack. After mustering just one shot on goal in the first half, Lodi equaled Tokay’s pressure with 10 shots, six of them on target. Tokay’s defense, however, bent but didn’t break, and the Flames weren’t able to find the net.
“Yeah, we try to play hard, and we just couldn’t find the net,” Lodi coach Pedro Duran said. “We’re in the process, we’re trying to get to that culture. We’re getting there.”
His assistant coach, Alex Oseguera, broke it down a little more, saying Lodi’s midfield collapsed into the defense in the first half, and the Flames weren’t able to move the ball forward.
“So at halftime, we said OK, we have to push forward. We used the example of there’s no Supermen. No on has an ‘S’, no one flew here,” Oseguera said. “We can play toe-to-toe with them, push the ball, and let’s play like we’re trained. What you started seeing is a number of boys started moving forward, we were filling the field, and now we were attacking.”
Tokay got one more in the second half when Rodriguez went for another header off a corner kick, but Lodi goalkeeper Matt Phillips was there with the block. Tokay’s Jessie Sandoval was there to collect the ricochet and send a strike past Phillips, who finished with five saves. Moreno recorded four in the first half, and Tokay goalkeeper Jorge Oregel had seven.
Tokay has two more games left with a chance to record an undefeated TCAL season, but Tracy is keeping pace a game behind. Tokay finishes the regular season with a home game against St. Mary’s on Friday and a road game at Lincoln next Wednesday.
“So we couldn’t lose. I mean we could, we still have the tiebreaker, but no one wants to be co-champ,” Gomez said. “So yeah, we just need to win. Two more games to have a clean sheet and we’re good.”