A 12-point team lead doesn’t guarantee a victory in wrestling.
Lodi found that out against Lincoln in the Tri-City Athletic League opener at The Inferno on Wednesday. The Trojans dominated most of the weight classes to post a 53-21 win.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight,” said Lodi coach Keith Mettler. “Lincoln is a very aggressive team, and we’re kind of a passive team. I’m trying to instill in my guys to be more aggressive, but I don’t know how to teach that.”
Lincoln took an 18-15 lead in the 126-pound class when Dylan Marlowe pinned Louie Flores in 43 seconds. But Lodi (0-1 in the TCAL, 0-2) regained the lead — briefly — at 21-18 when Lance Elliott (132) won his match by forfeit.
Then the Trojans won the final six matches. That begun at 138 when Lincoln’s Julius Serrano pinned Adrian Tenbrick in the second round. The score was a 2-2 tie before Serrano’s pin.
The next five matches Lincoln won by a pin in the third round at 145, decision by an 18-3 score at 152 and back-to-back pins at 160 and 172 for a comfortable 47-21 score.
Lodi’s Christian Zamora (182) entered the third round of his match with a 3-0 lead against Julian Gonzalez. But a few quick turns led to Gonzalez pinning Zamora with only 11 seconds left in the third round for the win.
“For all intents and purposes, he just laid down and got pinned,” Mettler said.
To start the league dual meet, Lodi held a 12-0 lead. Daniel Romo (195) and Felipe Demoros (220) won their matches by forfeits.
Then Lodi’s Sean Carpenter (285) produced his team’s final win of the night. Competing against Lincoln’s Adam Cearley, Carpenter and Cearley each used a combination of various ways to pulling the other down by their head and shoulders. A reversal and take down led to Carpenter pulling out a 7-5 decision over Cearley.
“As far as I saw out there, I didn’t think he wrestled well,” said Mettler of Carpenter. “Cearley is a bona fide (Sac-Joaquin Section) Masters qualifier, but he’s in a lower weight; he’s normally at 220.”
After the match, Carpenter went to the trainer’s table. Then he left before all of the matches were over, and, according to Mettler, to receive medical treatment.
“He’s claiming that he’s got a concussion,” Mettler said. “I never saw anything that caused the concussion. He got head-butted three times in the match — that’s what he told my trainer. He just left to go get checked out for a concussion.”
On Saturday, Lodi will take part at the Bulldog Classic at Turlock High. The Flames return to TCAL action on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at St. Mary’s.
Girls: Lodi 39, Lincoln 27
Lodi winners in their TCAL opener against Lincoln were Aellen Jimenez (101), Pamela Decko (106) and Elosie Dominquez (111) by forfeits; Ezzory Shelley (116), Leana LaLonde (126), Raven Edwards (143) and Emely Zavola (189) by pins.
On Friday and Saturday, Lodi will compete at the Harwood Palace at Rocklin High. Then on Saturday, Dec. 28, Lodi will compete at the Queen of the Mat Tournament at Pittsburg.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.