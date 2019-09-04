Kayly Pau had 12 kills for the Tokay High volleyball team, which improved to 1-1 with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 victory at Lathrop on Wednesday.
Grace Polhemus had 23 digs, and Paige Delph had 21 assists for the Tigers.
Lodi 3, Amador 1
Middle blocker Emma Eigenberger led the Flames with 11 kills, and Riley Woznick added 10 kills as the Flames won 25-17, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16 on Wednesday.
Libero Jordyn Hummel had 20 digs and 10 assists, and setter Gianna Mora had a solid night setting up the attack against a stiff Amador defense.
Elliot Christian 3, Victory Christian 0
Eva Van Groningen led Elliot Christian with 9 kills and 9 aces in Wednesday’s 25-13, 25-14, 25-8 home victory.
Kennedy Hendrickson and Kailee Alejandre had seven assists each, and Morgan Burnell had two blocks at Elliot improved to 3-0. The Eagles will host Brookside Christian today at 5 p.m.
Junior varsity
Lathrop 2, Tokay 1
Kaitlyn Ortegel had seven kills and two blocks in the Tigers’ loss on Wednesday, with five kills, two blocks and 13 digs from Hannah Okoreeh, 14 assists and seven digs from Paris Vang and 25 digs from Darianna Guidi.
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
Lodi 16, Bear Creek 8
Victor Plunkett had six goals for Lodi (1-1) in Wednesday’s non-league win. Eli Kim had three goals, Seth Hillstrom and Shane McKay each had two and Braden Endter, Ashton DeVries and Dane Cranford each had one.
Lodi goalie Sam Meyers had five blocked shots and a steal. DeVries also had four blocked shots and a steal. DeVries played goalie in the fourth quarter.
On Friday, Lodi plays at Jesuit of Carmichael, which played for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title last fall.
Varsity girls
Lodi 13, Bear Creek 7
Hannah Wilson and Elisa Grim each had four goals for Lodi (1-0) in Wednesday’s non-league match at the Bruins pool. Liz Decko had three goals and Aiyana Evans two. Flame goalie Lydia Campbell had seven saves.
Junior varsity
Bear Creek 11, Lodi 4
Shelby Richardson, along with Payton Meineke, Tessa Frank and Jenna Biglow each scored a goal for Lodi (0-1). Attyson Valdez had four saves.