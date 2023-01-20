The Galt High boys soccer team stayed undefeated in Sierra Valley Conference play with Thursday’s 3-2 victory over Rosemont, with goals by Oscar Avalos, Miguel Garcia and Giovanni DeLeon. Vicente Marquez added an assist.
Galt (6-4-3, 4-0-1 SVC) hosts Union Mine today at 10 a.m.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 4, El Dorado 0
The Hawks shut out the Cougars on Thursday to improve to 5-3-2 overall and 3-0-2 in the SVC. Erick Carillo scored twice and tallied an assist, Harlee Vidrio had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Ramos had a goal.
Liberty Ranch will host Rosemont on Tuesday.
Girls soccer: Liberty Ranch 2, El Dorado 1
Libby Portillo tallied a goal and an assist, and Maryn Rogers scored the Hawks’ other goal in Thursday’s victory. Liberty Ranch (6-4-4, 4-1-1 SVC) plays at Rosemont on Tuesday.
Varsity girls: Lincoln 5, Lodi 0
The Flames were shut out on Thursday for a 1-3-1 mark in TCAL play, and will play the Trojans again on Monday.
Varsity girls: Tracy 7, Tokay 0
The Tigers were also shut out on Thursday to remain winless in TCAL play. Tokay (5-10-1, 0-6) plays at Lodi on Tuesday.
Varsity boys: Venture Academy 83, Elliot Christian 37
The Eagles stayed winless in CCAA play with Thursday’s loss, and 8-12 overall. Elliot will host Big Valley Christian on Tuesday.
Varsity boys: Humphrey’s Able Charter 44, Lodi Academy 29
Andrew Kanas scored a double-double in Thursday’s loss, with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists. Kaleb Nevis added 10 points, 5 boards and 4 steals, Ty Zinke had 3 points and 9 rebounds, Landen Lippert had 2 points and 4 boards, and Samuel Hernandez had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.
Lodi Academy (4-10, 3-7 MVL) plays at Vanguard College Prep on Monday.
JV boys: Lodi 64, Tokay 38
Giuseppe Guidi led the JV Flames in Thursday’s victory, scoring 17 points. Drew Tetz added 12 points, Sean Tetz scored 9, Noah Rivera had 8, the trio of Alex Sauseda, Ryan Marini and Jack Latteri scored 4 each, Jens Bennitt had 3, Ricky O’Boyle had 2, and Kash Merryman had 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.