Tokay’s Gabrielle Medieros and Madelyn Evans won their weight classes at the 17th-annual Castro Valley Women’s Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, and the Tigers won the team standings with 202.5 points, followed by Half Moon Bay at 160 and Castro Valley at 148.
Samira Mason placed second, while Cassidy Curtiss and Taylor Marshall placed third. Fourth-place finishers included Ahnika Greenley, Maricela Isordia, Lily Mogler and Arriana Galvan, fifth-place finishers were Cynthia Isordia and Itzel Gonzalez, and sixth-place finishers included Sierra Miranda and Lillyana Montanez.
Tokay is back in action on Jan. 4 for the sixth-annual Tokay Lady Tiger Tournament.
West Coast Women’s Tournament of Champions
Though none of Lodi’s wrestlers placed at Saturday’s tournament in Rocklin, a number of Flames won matches. Leiana Lalonde (126 pounds) and Anna Rodriguez (131) each went 3-2, and Elosia Fomingez (111), Pamela Decko (111) and Ezzery Shelley (116) each went 2-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Antioch 52, Tokay 32
The Tigers dropped their last game at the Lincoln Tournament in Stockton on Saturday, after falling behind 14-3 in the first quarter.
Ryker Henne led Tokay with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, folowed by Dalleh El Kheidi with 7 points and 5 boards and Nate Starkovich with 3 points and 4 rebounds. Gurveer Badyal, Uriel Penaflor, Huzaifa Wasiq, Cylas Riley and Andrew Gauna had 2 points each.
Tokay will be back in action on Thursday in the Enterprise Hornet Classic in Redding.
BOYS WRESTLING
Varsity
Bulldog Classic
Lodi High had five wrestlers who placed in Turlock over the weekend, with Christian Zamora going 2-1 for second place in the 170-pound division. Two placed fourth — Adrian Tenbrink at 138 pounds and Hunter Ward at 152 — and two placed fifth — Lance Elliott at 138 and Felipe DeMatos at 220.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Junior varsity
Tokay 41, Galt 32
Bella Nguyen led the Tigers with 15 points in Saturday’s victory, adding 6 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists.
Yasmeen Ibrahim had 7 points, Aaliyah Awan had 6 points, 6 boards and 3 steals, Angeleen Ghuman had 4 points, Kailey Cross had 3 points and 5 rebounds, Calley Anderson had 2 points and 11 boards, and Paulina Barron and Gabriela Gonzalez had 2 points each.