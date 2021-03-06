Tokay senior Kali Anema set a personal record in the 1,600-meter run on Thursday, finishing in 5 minutes, 19 seconds to win the event in a dual meet against Lincoln.
Meanwhile, the varsity and junior-varsity high jump went to a pair of sisters — senior Lauren Frisk and freshman Brooke Frisk, both with a 4-foot, 8-inch mark.
It may be a short season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that the Tri-City Athletic League is allowed to hold competition, some Tokay athletes are taking full advantage.
Wyatt James and Noah DeMars tied for the varsity boys high jump win at 5-2, only to be outjumped by two JV boys, Kenan Johnson and Joshua Young, who both cleared 5-4.
Other big performers for Tokay’s boys varsity squad included Jaryn Eaton, who won the shot put at 47-10.5 and the discus at 156-6, Wyatt James and Caden Toone, who went 1-2 in the 110 hurdles at 17.25 (James) and 20.32 (Toone), and Zack Kellogg, who placed second in both the boys 1,600 at 4:41 and the 800 at 2:10.
On the girls varsity squad, Rayleen Salgado won the shot put at 20-08 and placed second in the discus at 73-0.25, which Hannah Hauschildt won at 81-08.
On the JV boys side, Tokay swept the 200 via first-place Johnson (25.91), second-place Hashir Khan (27.14) and third place Ali Dougish (28.06), while Hank Hiatt set a personal best in the 1,600 at 5:17, with teammate Axel Castro placing second at 5:24.
For the JV girls, Tokay’s Emma Shackelford won three events, with a 6:13 in the 1,600, a 2:51 in the 800 and a 14:30 in the 3,200, while Ashley Ortiz won the 200 at 28.28, and the 4-by-400 team of Ortiz, Estrellita Meza, Annalyn Grant and Ashley Ragon won at 5:37.8.
Tokay swim vs. Lincoln
In the pool, Tokay had its first meet of the season on Friday, also against Lincoln. Tokay’s varsity boys lost 120-49, and the varsity girls lost 113-54.
Katie McLain pulled in two victories for Tokay, with a first-place swim in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.75) and another in the 100-yard breastroke. Other Tokay victories came from Ryan Trevena in the boys 100 breaststroke (1:11.56) and Sarah McLain in the girls 100 freestyle (59.37).
Mark Doria was second in the boys 100 breastroke at 1:12.44, Zachary Larson was second in the boys 200 individual medley at 2:28.03, Cylas Riley was second in the boys 50 freestyle at 25.94, and Kaitlyn Ortegel was third in the girls 50 freestyle at 32.28.