Three local teams will play in the NorCal Regional Playoffs this week — boys basketball teams from Elliot Christian and Liberty Ranch, and Liberty Ranch’s boys soccer team.
Liberty Ranch’s boys basketball team, fresh off a 68-57 victory over Venture Academy in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship, earned the No. 3 seed in the NorCal D4 bracket and will host No. 14 Pierce out of Arbuckle today.
Pierce is 20-9, and went 9-1 to place second in the Sacramento Valley League before losing 63-53 to University Prep in the Northern Section D4 championship.
Elliot Christian lost to Turlock Christian, 69-48, in the SJS D6 championship, and slipped to the No. 6 seed in the NorCal D6 bracket, which is the only division that does not have a SoCal counterpart.
Elliot has a road trip on Wednesday to face No. 3 St. Bernard’s in Eureka. St. Bernard’s is 21-8, and went 4-2 for second in the Humboldt-Del Norte Little 4 League, then as the No. 2 seed in the North Coast Section D6 bracket, beat No. 4 Valley Christian of Dublin 61-58 for the section title.
And in boys soccer, Liberty Ranch will hit the road today as the No. 6 seed in D3, and will travel to No. 3 Pleasant Valley in Chico. Pleasant Valley (20-2-0) tied with Chico atop the East Athletic League at 9-1, then earned the top seed and defeated No. 2 Chico 5-4 in the Northern Section D1 championship game.
WRESTLING
CIF State Championships
A number of local wrestlers competed in the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield over the weekend, with some success but no medals.
Lodi’s Elora Parises went 1-2, with a pin over Faith Manis of Steele Canyon in the first round of the 189-pound bracket, followed by a loss by pin to Gabby O’Donnell of Elsinore in the second round, and a 2-0 loss to Lane Gracie of Central in the consolation bracket.
Lodi coach Keith Mettler said a victory in the top bracket was something no Lodi girl had done before.
In the heavyweight bracket, Lodi’s Emely Zavala lost by pin to No. 2 seed Valeria Rocha of El Cajon Valley in the first round, then beat Rebekkah Westmoreland of Wind 4-0 in the first round of the consolation bracket. Zavala was bounced from the bracket with a loss by pin to Micaela Mullan of El Camino.
For Tokay, Kayleen Tuavao lost by technical fall in the first round of the 126-pound bracket to Esperanza Dorantes of San Dimas, then beat Alondra Juarez of Alisal in the consolation bracket before falling out of the tournament with a loss to Lexie Lopez of Mt. Carmel.
At 137, Tokay’s Cynthia Isordia started with a loss by pin to top-seeded Savannah Gomez of Brawley, pinned Kylee Wohlwind of HILL, then lost by pin to second-seeded Taydem Khamjoi of Cesar Chavez.
Tokay’s third wrestler, Valeria Flores at 143, pinned Alondra Feliciano of San Fernando in the first round, lost by pin to Drea Smith of Clovis East in the second round, then fell out of the tournament with a 12-5 loss to Kyli Stanley of Grossmont.
Galt’s Valentina Ortega, in the 170-pound bracket, lost in the first round to fourth-seeded Maliva Castillo of Ridgeview, then was pinned by Foshay Mallard of Crawford in the consolatio bracket.
In the boys heavyweight bracket, Lodi’s Felipe DeMatos had two victories in the top bracket, pinning Raymond Macias of Bishop Amat in the first round and Noah Duran of Clovis North in the second before he was pinned himself by Xavier Bruening of Burlingame. DeMatos pinned one opponent in the consolation bracket, beaing Chacon of Clovis West before he was pinned by Torres of Bullard two matches before the medal round.
“We haven't had a wrestler go as deep in the state meet since Justin Medeiros nor have we ever had female wrestlers win a match at state level,” Mettler said. “It was a good year!”
Liberty Ranch had one wrestler, Paul Johnson, in the boys 145-pound division. Johnson was pinned by Nichola Coen Quintana of Dinuba in the first round, then won once in consolations, beating Ruben Romero of Birmingham before a loss to Austin Simmons of Bakersfield.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Liberty-Brentwood 6, Tokay 1
The Tigers opened the season with a loss on Friday, with Brett Graddy on the mound striking out 3 batters in two innings, Brock Sell working 3 innings with 5 hits and 5 strikeouts, and RoSean Ro pitching a hitless inning.
Brock Sell drove in Tokay’s lone run with an RBI double, while Maximus De Santiago and Matthew Casillas each singled. Tokay (0-1) will play at Sierra on Wednesday.