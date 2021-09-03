The Lodi High football team walked out of the Grape Bowl weary winners on Friday night.
Playing their second game in five days, the Flames were a bit sluggish in the first half but still dominated en route to their first win of the season, a 40-6 trouncing of the visiting Chavez Titans.
“The score might not show it, but we kind of had a sloppy first half,” said Lodi head coach George Duenas, whose Flames led 27-0 at halftime. “I think it was a hangover from the Edison game.”
Lodi was forced to postpone its opener against Grant after numerous players had to quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19. The Flames were then forced to push back last Friday’s scheduled game against McNair due to poor air quality, ending up facing Edison instead in their opener last Monday, a 28-0 loss the Vikings.
Despite an overall shaky first half, Kaiden Merryman gave Lodi a quick jolt on the first play of the game, running 58 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Adam Schallberger had a solid game for the Flames, eclipsing 100 yards through the air, including a TD toss to Brayden Stout.
“It’s nice to get that first win,” Duenas said. “The kids played hard and came out much better in the second half. We had some good things going offensively.”