Athlete of the week: Nino, Hawks enjoyed touchdown fest in new stadium’s debut

Family: Step-parents Ryan Richter and Jenni Nino, and parents Carlos Nino and Allison Simonich. Two brothers in Colton Richter and Ezra Nino, and sisters Emily Nino and Lacey Richter.

Favorite sport: Football and basketball

Favorite athlete: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Paul George

Best sports moment: Rushing for more than 200 yards and scored two touchdowns on the Liberty Ranch Jr. Hawks rookies football team earlier this decade.

Worst sports moment: Fumbling the football four times — but still scoring two touchdowns — for the Galt Jr. Warriors varsity team before starting high school.

Hobbies: Basketball — Nino played guard on the Liberty Ranch High boys basketball team that won the Sierra Valley Conference title last winter — fishing and hunting, and hanging out with friends.

Favorite local restaurant: Koala Bear Grill and More in Galt

Must-see TV: Blue Mountain State

Dream car: A 2014 Ford F-150

Dream vacation: A hunting trip in Africa.

Famous person he’d like to meet: George and comedian Jim Carrey.

Future plans: Nino, who will graduate from Liberty Ranch High in the spring of 2019, hopes to land a scholarship to a four-year college. If not, he plans to attend a community college. He plans to make a decision on his major before the end of the year.