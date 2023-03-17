After a soaked-out preseason allowed Galt High’s baseball team just two games, the Warriors delved into Sierra Valley Conference play on Thursday with a 12-1 victory over El Dorado.
Aidan Hall pitched a complete game for Galt, and went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs at the plate.
Seth Henke went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, Jayden Gunter was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs, Larry Perucca was 2-for-3 with two runs, Tyler Watts was 2-for-2 with two runs, and Mason Tassano had two runs.
Galt (2-1) will play at Leroy Greene Academy on Monday.
Varsity: Bradshaw Christian 12, Liberty Ranch 2
The Hawks’ SVC opener didn’t go as well, with Bradshaw putting up eight runs in the third inning to run away with the game.
Lucas Manning had a triple for the Hawks, while Shaye Setter, Garrett Owen, Kade Lecompte and Richard Brown each singled.
Liberty Ranch (0-2) played Chavez on Friday.
Varsity: Franklin-EG 3, Lodi 0
The Flames were shutout in low-scoring game on Thursday, with all three of Franklin’s runs coming in the fourth inning.
Lodi tallied four hits, with doubles from Kiki Mazza and Ashlyn Jubrey, and singles from Allison Frank and Holly Reich. In the circle, Janie Schallberger went four innings, with three runs allowed (none earned) on four hits. Frank pitched two scoreless innings, with three strikeouts.
Lodi (0-3) faced Manteca on Friday (results weren’t available at press time).
Varsity: Manteca 8, Liberty Ranch 3
The Hawks fell behind early on Thursday, giving up six runs in the first inning. Liberty Ranch had two hits — a two-run home run by Ysabella Granata, and a single by Sierra Dunagan.
Liberty Ranch (0-2) will play Franklin-EG on Wednesday.
