The Galt High boys soccer team shut out Florin 3-0 in a non-league game on Wednesday, improving to 2-2-1.
Miguel Garcia hit it big with a hat trick for the Warriors, scoring one unassisted and two on assists by Salvador Contreras and Giovanni DeLeon.
Galt is at Franklin today in Elk Grove.
Varsity boys: Lodi 60, Sierra 38
Brayden Stout and Connor Davis led the Flames with 15 points each on Wednesday, along with 12 from Asher Schroeder, 9 from Matt Schiess, 4 from Matt Shinn, 2 each from Zach Stephens and Cole Smalley, and 1 from Connor Overbo.
Varsity boys: Ripon Christian 54, Liberty Ranch 38
The Hawks opened the Mark Gallo Invitational with a loss at Central Catholic, dropping to 2-3 this season. Liberty Ranch played Downey in the second round on Thursday (results were unavailable at press time).
JV boys: Lodi 68, Sierra 46
The Flames improved to 5-1 with Wednesday’s JV victory, with 17 points from Drew Tetz, 15 from Guiseppe Guidi, 11 from Noah Rivera, 10 each from Sean Tetz and Mario Rizzi, 3 from Ricky O’Boyle, and 2 from Alex Sauseda.
Freshmen: Lodi 54, Sierra 47
Lodi’s freshman squad also improved to 5-1 with Wednesday’s victory.
Varsity boys: Elk Grove 1, Tokay 0
The Tigers dropped to 1-5-1 with Wednesday’s loss, with Elk Grove’s Jack Gerber scoring the lone goal of the match. Tokay plays at East Union today.
Varsity boys: Pleasant Grove 2, Lodi 1
The Flames dropped to 2-3-1 with Wednesday’s loss, and will host Armijo today at 7 p.m. at Don Rostomily Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.