Ruben Gomez has at least one more game to coach.
The man in charge of the Tokay High boys soccer team has announced that he is retiring from coaching at the end of the season after 33 years at the helm.
High school soccer was a different game when Gomez took over the Tigers in 1987.
“It’s changed quite a lot, as far as the skill level,” he said. “When I first started back in ’87, you’d have some kids that maybe played on a club team, but most of the kids were seasonal.
“Now most of the kids play clubs or some kind of organized team. My job is to make it work together.”
And Gomez-coached teams work together more often than not, for a variety of reasons. Sean Luigs, who played varsity soccer for Gomez from 1993-96 — all four of his high school years — remembers Gomez running laps with the team.
“He was the only coach that ever ran with us, so how can you complain?” Luigs said. “You can’t really explain how that makes you feel as a player. He had that respect from a lot of his players, not just because of his on-the-field approach of giving the kids respect and in turn getting respect, but also off the field.”
By the time Nico Gonzalez joined the team as a sophomore in 2009, Gomez wasn’t as young, but would still get on the field with the players during intrasquad scrimmages.
“I’ve heard stories of him running and beating a lot of players when he first started,” Gonzalez said with a laugh. “When I was there, he would sometimes jump in the scrimmages, and you could tell he still had that game.”
Gonzalez said the leadership role that Gomez gave him on the team gave him confidence that had carried over into his professional life, where he’s in a leadership role with a roofing distribution company. Luigs is also in a leadership role, as the owner of an industrial supply company.
“He was a coach who really trusted his players, and I think I really connected on a level with him,” Gonzalez said. “It was one of those things where we just had that mutual respect and confidence.”
That’s evident in the current Tokay team, the No. 6 seed in the Division I playoffs, which survived a shootout against No. 11 Davis on Tuesday. Today, the Tigers will play at No. 3 Franklin-Elk Grove, and the players’ quest is to bring Gomez a ring in his final playoff run.
“I don’t even know how to explain that,” said goalkeeper Jorge Oregel. “It would be amazing.”
A lot of former players attribute to their success to Gomez, and Gomez points to one person for his success: his wife Mimi, who has been at his side for 19 years.
Gomez is also retiring from teaching at the end of the year, a career that has seen him based at Lakewood Elementary School for his entire 35-year run.
“That’s where I started in 1985. I found a good school,” Gomez said. “I tend to teach some classes at other schools, because there’s not always enough for me there.”
To him, it’s the best job in the world, whether he’s running physical education classes at Lakewood, or Borchardt, or any of the other Lodi Unified schools.
“I think most of the changes with the kids are attitude and behavior, but you know, I got the luckiest job in school,” Gomez said. “They love to go out and exercise and get dirty, and et their hair messy. Overall, it’s always been a really nice, kids love to participate in P.E.”
Luigs, who was one of those kids running around in Gomez’s P.E. class, still remembers the day that Gomez pulled him up to Tokay’s varsity soccer team as a freshman in 1993. It was the season opener against Galt, and Gomez saw it as something of a tryout for his freshman striker.
“We won 4-1 and I had a hat trick. I remember him coming up to me and my dad,” Luigs said. “The doubt was cleared up in the game. I remember the three of us kind of going well, I guess I made the team.”
A few years later, Luigs left Tokay as the program’s career scoring leader, a mark he holds to this day. His single-season record of 26 goals has since fallen. He went on to play soccer at Sacramento State, the same place Gomez played his college ball. If it was up to Luigs, his former coach would have a field named after him at Tokay.
“It should be Ruben Gomez Field during soccer season,” he said. “I knew Hubbard, and that’s great, but I think during soccer season it should be Ruben Gomez Field.”
Like Gonzalez, Luigs feels Gomez’s leadership has carried over into his professional life.
“I own a company based out of Sacramento, and always in my head I kind of used Ruben’s leadership skills as an example, having a respect for the people that are on my team,” Luigs said. “My company thrives because I had leaders like him growing up.”